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GREASE Will Come to the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

The production is scheduled to run April 17–19, 2026.

By: Mar. 17, 2026
GREASE Will Come to the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Image

Boise audiences will have the chance to revisit a beloved classic this spring as the hit musical Grease rolls into town for a limited engagement at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts.

The production is scheduled to run April 17–19, 2026, bringing one of musical theatre’s most enduring crowd-pleasers back to the stage. 

The show, written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, transports audiences to 1950s Rydell High, complete with leather jackets, poodle skirts, and an iconic rock-and-roll score. The musical follows the romance between Danny and Sandy as they navigate high school social dynamics, friendships, and young love.

Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical.




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