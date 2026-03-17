Fox Cities P.A.C. Reveals 2026-27 Season Lineup

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Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has unveiled its 2026–27 Season. The announcement showcases a lineup for the Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series, the Boldt Arts Alive! Series, the Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series, and the Viewpoint Speaker Series.

“This season is a celebration of relationships that enrich our lives and bring us together,” said Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen. “From shared laughter to the profound stories that mirror our own lives, we invite lifelong learners and lovers of the live performing arts to join us in 2026-27 for a season rooted in community and the connections we cherish.”

As part of the Viewpoint Speaker Series, baseball photographer Jean Fruth takes patrons Inside America's Favorite Pastime, while the Spotlight Series introduces audiences to five-time James Beard finalist, contestant on Food Network's Tournament of Champions and Milwaukee restaurateur Chef Dan Jacobs. Later in the season, Arts Alive! presents the reimagined Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol in November, followed by a highly anticipated two-week run of The Phantom of the Opera in April as part of the Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series.

The 2026-27 Season officially launches on September 29, 2026, with The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration as part of the Boldt Arts Alive! Series. The Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series begins shortly after with the return of the fan-favorite Hadestown, running October 16-17, 2026.

Official tickets for the 2026-27 season are available solely via Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster. Tickets for individual titles are not available at this time except through a Ticket Package or group sale. Tickets obtained via secondary markets may be invalid or overpriced, and the Center cannot guarantee their authenticity.

BOLDT ARTS ALIVE! SERIES

The Boldt Arts Alive! Series invites patrons of all ages to dive into diverse cultural and artistic experiences spanning eras and continents – all from the comfort of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center’s exquisite Thrivent Hall. With a spirit of discovery at its core, this series unites audiences through explorations of modern and traditional artistry, from dance to drama and all the worlds in between.

The 2026-27 Boldt Arts Alive! Series includes titles:

The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter’s. The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration brings the icon’s extraordinary voice and the brother-sister duo’s unforgettable music back to the stage in a touching tribute that invites audiences to reminisce and fall in love all over again.

Ballet Hispánico's CARMEN.maquia

Wednesday, October 7, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Experience a bold reimagining of Bizet’s beloved classic with this Picasso-inspired take on the tragic tale from the famed – and familiar to Fox Cities audiences – Ballet Hispánico New York dance company. Hailed as a “masterpiece” by Chicago Sun-Times, this physically charged fusion of contemporary dance and flamenco brings stunning minimalist design and high-energy partnering to leave audiences breathless.

Lance Burton Master Magician and Friends

Friday, October 30, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Witness the wonder of a Las Vegas show suitable for the whole family! With his new live touring show, the legendary Vegas headliner brings a mix of illusions, sleight of hand, audience participation and amazing guest stars from The Strip to the stage.

Symphony Rocks featuring Billy McGuigan and the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, November 14, 2026

7:30 p.m.

From the iconic British Invasion and classic American rock anthems to Billy’s heartfelt originals, this symphonic spectacular showcases hits and hidden gems from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Relive the magic of songs you know by heart, thrillingly arranged in this production co-presented with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra in celebration of its 60th Anniversary.

This performance is included in the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra season package.

360 ALLSTARS Urban Circus

Sunday, November 15, 2026

4:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the revolutionary production that has left audiences across the country dizzy with excitement! A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Boasting a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record-holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture.

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Sunday, November 22, 2026

6:30 p.m.

Experience the legendary holiday tale, rewritten as a new American classic! Featuring Dickens’ classic characters and Dolly Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting expertise, this is a holiday event you’ll want to share with those you love. Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this unforgettable production imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season.

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s Ocean Blue

Thursday, February 18, 2027

6:30 p.m.

Get swept away by the mystery and majesty of Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s stunning new production, Ocean Blue, as the unknowable depths of our oceans come to life with spectacular puppetry, immersive design, and heartwarming storytelling. From the chilly Arctic waters where walruses lounge and gulls soar, to the sun-dappled seas where baby beluga whales dance and hammerhead sharks dart beneath the waves to avoid orcas, Ocean Blue is a vibrant celebration of marine ecosystems and the extraordinary creatures that call them home. This sensory-inclusive performance is recommended for ages 5+.

Branford Marsalis & Dianne Reeves Celebrate John Coltrane

Saturday, April 17, 2027

7:30 p.m.

Step into a soulful, syncopated soundscape, a century in the making. Celebrate 100 years of John Coltrane with the transcendent talents of the Branford Marsalis Quartet and vocalist Dianne Reeves, as they pay tribute to Coltrane’s seminal 1963 collaboration with vocalist Johnny Hartman alongside a selection of leg Coltrane classics. Join us in honoring the enduring legacy of one of jazz’s most unforgettable icons.

Cantus – Wanting Memories

with special guest On a Positive Note Chorus

Saturday, April 24, 2027

2:00 p.m.

Why is it that we can recall the lyrics and melody of a song from our childhood, but we struggle to find our keys in the morning, or find ourselves unable to remember peoples’ names? Explore the unique and enduring relationship between music and memory from one of America’s only full-time, artist-led vocal ensembles, including a special appearance by the inspiring voices of Fox Valley Memory Project’s “On a Positive Note” chorus. Through selections that include timeless tunes like "Over the Rainbow" and "What a Wonderful World" and anchored by Ysaÿe M. Barnwell’s "Wanting Memories", this performance traverses the realms of nostalgia and family, loss and love, grief, laughter, fear and hope.

MENASHA CORPORATION SPOTLIGHT SERIES

The Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series showcases talented artists across a variety of disciplines and delivers an inviting, engaging experience in the beautiful Kimberly-Clark Theater. Audiences enjoy a closer proximity to the performers, enhancing the connection of shared experiences, whether through music, storytelling, or history brought vividly to life.

The 2026-27 Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series includes:

The Accidental Hero

Thursday, October 22, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Travel back in time, from Wisconsin to World War II Czechoslovakia, as Patrick Dewane recounts the 1945 heroism of his grandfather, Lt. Col. Matt Konop in this stirring, inspiring multimedia performance.

Decades of untold family history, buried in war documents and lost film, come vibrantly to life in this powerful true story that transcends borders and generations.

Cabaret – Lawrence University Jazz Ensemble (LUJE)

Friday, February 5, 2027

7:30 p.m.

A hometown performance of national prestige! As one of America’s finest collegiate jazz groups, the Lawrence University Jazz Ensemble (LUJE) has earned the Outstanding Performance award in Downbeat magazine’s annual Student Music Awards for the past four consecutive years. Join us for an upbeat, swinging selection of songs that blur genres and eras in an intimate cabaret setting.

Chef Dan Jacobs

Tuesday, March 9, 2027

7:30 p.m.

Get the inside dish on culinary culture with Chef Dan Jacobs, a 5x James Beard semifinalist, Tournament of Champions competitor, and Milwaukee restaurateur (EsterEv, DanDan). Dan takes you inside world-class kitchens, discusses his global advocacy against hunger and welcomes you behind the scenes of his personal journey balancing a high-pressure career while fighting Kennedy’s Disease.

Dreamcatcher: The Magical Adventures and Wonder Tales of Native America

Friday, March 12, 2027

7:30 p.m.

Step inside traditional Native American wonder tales and magical adventures, told with an original and personal perspective. Listen with the heart of a child, the mind of an elder, and the soul of a warrior and you too will walk the path to other places and other times.

Style Thief Fashion Show

Thursday, May 6, 2027

7:30 p.m.

This catwalk is for everyone! Erin Stoll’s “Tools, Not Rules” fashion philosophy has inspired audiences worldwide with lively discussions – and even live, on-stage styling sessions – exploring personal style and its impact on identity. Gather a table of your trendiest friends for this interactive evening of fashion, and seek out your authentic style with an empowering celebration of creativity and individuality in an intimate cabaret-style setting.

VIEWPOINT SPEAKER SERIES

The 2026-27 Viewpoint Speaker Series includes:

Forces of Nature: Capturing Earth’s Extremes with Photographer Keith Ladzinski

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Exploring Nature's Hidden Wonders: Beyond the Naked Eye with Photographer Anand Varma

Tuesday, February 2, 2027

7:30 p.m.

Inside America’s Favorite Pastime with Sports Photographer Jean Fruth

Tuesday, April 20, 2027

7:30 p.m.

KIMBERLY-CLARK BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA – FOX CITIES SERIES

The Sound of Music

Nov 3–8, 2026

Maybe Happy Ending

Dec 15–20, 2026

Buena Vista Social Club™

Jan 12–17, 2027

The Outsiders

March 2–7, 2027

Water for Elephants

April 27–May 2, 2027

The Phantom of the Opera

March 31–April 11, 2027

Hadestown

Oct 16–17, 2026

SIX

Feb 9–14, 2027