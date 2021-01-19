Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Wednesday, February 3, 2021
The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.
Aaron takes on the case of an unarmed man shot by a police officer. Safiya represents Ronnie after he's arrested and roughed up by law enforcement, and THE FAMILY struggles with whether to have Aaron Jr. baptized. "Say His Name" is written by Sonay Hoffman and directed by Eif Rivera. Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own LIFE SENTENCE for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is DRIVEN by his desperate desire to get back to THE FAMILY he loves - his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) - and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. "For Life" will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.
