Photos: CATS Comes To Life At Music Theater Works

Music Theater Works’ production of CATS is now playing through March 29 in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts. Check out photos of the production!

Based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, the musical features music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The production is directed and choreographed by Mandy Modic with music direction by Linda Madonia.

The musical opens Music Theater Works’ 46th season. Set in a larger-than-life British flat, the story follows the Jellicle cats as they gather for the annual Jellicle Ball, where one cat is chosen to begin a new life. Throughout the evening, the cats introduce themselves through musical numbers, including characters such as Rum Tum Tugger, Macavity, and Grizabella.

The cast of CATS includes Ava Lane Stovall as Grizabella, Sam Nachison as Old Deuteronomy, Nick Johnson as Mr. Mistoffelees and understudy for Munkustrap, Ethan Lupp as Rum Tum Tugger, Daniel Hurst as Munkustrap, Sterling Ford as Macavity, Plato, and Rumpus, Molly Bremer as Jellylorum, John Cardone as Bustopher Jones and Asparagus, Catherine Rodriguez O’Connor as Demeter, Jaxson Smith as understudy for Tumblebrutus, Pouncival, Alonzo, and Coricopat, Danny Spagnuolo as Skimbleshanks, Emma Jean Eastlund as Bombalurina, Morgan Schoenecker as Jennyanydots, Alex Villaseñor as Mungojerrie and fight captain, Madison Jaffe-Richter as Rumpleteazer, Irene Lo as Sillabub and understudy for Victoria, Tola Abitogun as Tumblebrutus and understudy for Skimbleshanks and Mungojerrie, Mikala Curless as Victoria, Kristin Brintnall as off-stage chorus soprano and understudy for Grizabella, J’Nae Howard as Electra, Ciara Jarvis as Tantomile and understudy for Demeter, Albert Johnston as Coricopat and understudy for Rum Tum Tugger, Mia Hilt as Cassandra and understudy for Rumpleteazer, Emily Ann Brooks as Carbuckety and understudy for Jennyanydots and Jellylorum, Alex Iacobucci as Pouncival and understudy for Macavity and Plato, Whitney Turner as Exotica and understudy for Bombalurina and Sillabub, Raymond Cam Truong as Alonzo and understudy for Mr. Mistoffelees, Rachael Dec as off-stage chorus alto and understudy for Exotica, Carbuckety, Cassandra, Tantomile, and Electra, Andrew John Baker as off-stage chorus tenor, and Jake Elkins as off-stage chorus bass and understudy for Old Deuteronomy, Bustopher Jones, and Gus.

The orchestra includes Linda Madonia as conductor and keyboard 1, Justin Kono on keyboard 2, Kevin Disch on keyboard 3, Eva Butcher on reed 1, Lara Regan on reed 2, Lewis Rawlinson on cello, Eric Von Holst on bass, and Doug Bratt on drums.

The creative team includes Mandy Modic as director and choreographer, Linda Madonia as music director, Alina Lowenstein as assistant music director, Jordan Beyeler as assistant choreographer, Danielle H. Gennaoui as circus arts choreographer, Jay Donley as violence choreographer, Amber Wuttkle as intimacy choreographer, Kathy Logelin as dialect coach, Rachel Rock as stage manager, and Sophie Harris as assistant stage manager.

Designers include Milo Bue as scenic designer, Nga Sze Chan as props designer, kClare McKellaston as costume designer, Kristen Brinati as wardrobe head, Megan E. Pirtle as hair, wig, and makeup designer, Melanie Saso as hair, wig, and makeup lead, Adam Jezl-Sikorski as lighting designer, Jackson Mikkelsen as head electrician and light board programmer, Anthony Churchill as media designer, Kenny Foster as media technician, Matt Reich as sound designer, Forrest Gregor as production sound engineer, Ian Weber as production sound engineer cover, Cody Kressmann as load-in supervisor, Ben Lipinski as scenic charge, Graham Pond of Great Lakes Scenic, John Gruber of Chicago Flyhouse, Jake Reich as NSCPA technical director, Keely Vasquez as casting director, Chris Chase as production manager, Katie Meine as company manager, and Kyle Dougan-LeBlanc as producing artistic director.

CATS runs through March 29 at the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie. Tickets range from $19.50 to $106, with half-price tickets available for guests 25 and younger. Memberships for the 2026 season and group discounts for 10 or more are also available.

Tickets and additional information are available at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at 847-673-6300.

