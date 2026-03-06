Photos: Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents Pulitzer Prize-Winning PRIMARY TRUST

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is presenting the regional premiere of PRIMARY TRUST, the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama–winning play by Eboni Booth, running March 4–29 at Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by TheatreWorks Associate Producer of Casting & Literary Management Jeffrey Lo, the production opens March 7.

In Booth’s play, 38-year-old bookstore worker Kenneth spends his evenings enjoying Mai Tais and conversations with his best friend Bert at a local tiki bar. When Kenneth’s routine is disrupted, he begins navigating unexpected change and the possibility of new beginnings. The cast includes Bay Area performers William Thomas Hodgson as Kenneth, Kenny Scott as Bert, Dan Hiatt as Clay and others, Rolanda D. Bell as Corrina and others, and Jonathan Erman as the onstage musician.

The production features scenic design by Christopher Fitzer, costume design by Becky Bodurtha, lighting design by Steven B. Mannshardt, and sound design by Gregory Robinson. Laura Hicks Perreault serves as stage manager.

TheatreWorks hosts a “Backstage Banter” pre-show conversation with artists before the March 5 performance and holds post-show discussions with the cast following the March 11, March 18, and March 25 performances.

Accessibility services include audio description for the March 15 matinee, American Sign Language interpretation for the March 19 performance, and open captioning for the March 22 matinee. Assistive listening devices are available at all performances, and face masks are required for the March 22 performance.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne