Chamber Project St. Louis To Host Free VERY OPEN REHEARSAL Event

Chamber Project St. Louis will present VERY OPEN REHEARSAL, a free interactive event offering an inside look at the rehearsal process, on March 31, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Louis County Library – Thornhill Branch.

The program will focus on the music of Ludwig van Beethoven and will allow audiences to observe musicians as they rehearse a Beethoven string trio while discussing how performers interpret and collaborate on the composer’s work.

Participants will have the opportunity to watch a rehearsal in real time and engage with the musicians by asking questions about the music, instruments, and performance process.

The event will feature violinist Kyle Lombard, violist Laura Reycraft, and cellist Marta Simidtchieva. The discussion will be moderated by clarinetist Dana Hotle.

Designed as an educational and participatory experience, the program invites audiences to explore how musicians prepare repertoire for performance and how interpretation develops during rehearsal.

Admission is free, though space is limited and registration is recommended.