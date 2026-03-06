Plano Symphony Orchestra To Present A NIGHT IN PARIS!

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Plano Symphony Orchestra resumes its 2025/2026 season, Music That Matters, with a magical night of music in A Night in Paris! on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at St. Andrew Methodist Church.

The concert showcases a vibrant range of iconic works, from the sparkling energy of Jacques Offenbach's Can-Can to the timeless chansons of Édith Piaf, including La Vie en Rose and Sous le Ciel de Paris. Audiences will experience the dramatic intensity of Camille Saint-Saëns's Danse Macabre, the impressionistic beauty of Claude Debussy's Clair de Lune, and the lush, evocative soundscape of Maurice Ravel's Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2. This unforgettable evening features acclaimed guest soloist Rosana Eckert, whose artistry brings warmth and sophistication to a program celebrating the richness of French music.

Rounding out the program are beloved orchestral works, including selections from Georges Bizet's L'Arlésienne and the exhilarating Le Corsaire Overture by Hector Berlioz. Together, these masterpieces create a rich musical journey, celebrating the passion, elegance, and enduring artistry of French culture.

“Paris… the city of light and also great music,” says Maestro Héctor Guzmán. “This will be an exciting musical excursion of French music that will certainly transport you to the very city that continues to be a fascinating place to be… see you there! Merci!”

Tickets range from $33–$95 and are available through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office at 972-473-7262 or planosymphony.org. $20 student tickets are available in all sections. St. Andrew Methodist Church is located at 5801 W Plano Pkwy in Plano.

Praised as a world-class artist with an international reputation, Rosana Eckert is a versatile vocalist, improviser, songwriter, arranger, and educator. Her performances blend tradition and originality, combining jazz roots with a wide range of influences to create engaging, expressive experiences. Known for her warmth, musicality, and spontaneity, she invites audiences into a dynamic journey that balances virtuosity with heart.

Eckert has performed and recorded with leading jazz artists including Christian McBride, Bobby McFerrin, Kenny Wheeler, Marvin Stamm, and the New York Voices. She was also featured on “Eberhard,” the Grammy Award–winning composition released posthumously by pianist Lyle Mays in 2021. As a recording artist, she released her third album, Sailing Home (2019), to critical acclaim. Her Brazilian jazz fusion group, Brasuka, followed with A Vida Com Paixão (2021), earning strong reviews and recognition on several “Best of” lists. She also performs with the Mike Steinel Quintet, using her voice as an instrumental voice shaped by her background on French horn

A dedicated educator, Eckert is Principal Lecturer of jazz voice at the University of North Texas, where she has helped build a nationally recognized program since 1999. She is also an in-demand clinician, composer, and author, with published arrangements and educational resources used worldwide.