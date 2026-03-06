Video: New Trailer for SHADOWLANDS Starring Hugh Bonneville

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new trailer has been released for the West End production of Shadowlands, written by William Nicholson and directed by Rachel Kavanaugh. Watch the video!

The play is now running at the Aldwych Theatre in a strictly limited engagement through May 9, 2026.

The production stars Hugh Bonneville as author C.S. Lewis, whose life is transformed by an unexpected relationship with American poet Joy Davidman. Joy is played by Maggie Siff.

Joining them are Jeff Rawle as Major W.H. Lewis (Warnie), Tony Jayawardena as Rev. Harry Harrington, and Timothy Watson as Professor Christopher Riley. The cast also includes Rebecca Blackstone, Nigel Fyfe, Jemma Geanaus, Sharan Phull, Leighton Pugh, Fode Simbo, Ernest Stroud, and Giles Taylor.

The role of Douglas, Joy Davidman’s young son, is alternated by Ayrton English, Nathan Jago, and Louis Wilkins.

Based on a true story, Shadowlands explores the relationship between Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, and Davidman, whose arrival disrupts and ultimately reshapes his carefully ordered academic life.

Nicholson originally created Shadowlands as a BAFTA Award-winning television film before adapting it for the stage. The play went on to win the Evening Standard Award for Best Play and later transferred to Broadway, where it received a Tony Award. In 1993, the story was adapted into a feature film directed by Richard Attenborough and starring Anthony Hopkins and Debra Winger.

The production features design by Peter McKintosh, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Fergus O'Hare, and casting by Annelie Powell and Jim Carnahan.

Shadowlands is presented by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, Trafalgar Theatre Productions, and Tilted, and was originally produced by Chichester Festival Theatre.