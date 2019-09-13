Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Friday, October 4, 2019
"177 Minutes" - Kristen, David and Ben are called to investigate a supposed miracle when Naomi Clark (Hannah Hodson), a 17-year-old soccer player, comes back to LIFE AFTER she had been declared dead for almost two hours.
Also, Kristen meets with her former boss, Lewis Cormier (Danny Burstein), at the Queens District Attorney's office where she runs into Leland Townsend, on EVIL, Thursday, Oct. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion.
The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.
Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS: LOS ANGELES on CBS - Sunday, October 6, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, September 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, October 3, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, September 30, 2019
Also, Kristen meets with her former boss, Lewis Cormier (Danny Burstein), at the Queens District Attorney's office where she runs into Leland Townsend, on EVIL, Thursday, Oct. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion.
The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.
Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.