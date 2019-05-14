Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ELEMENTARY on CBS - Thursday, May 30, 2019

"Gutshot" - Holmes and Watson try to work a stateside investigation from London when someone close to them is gravely wounded by an unknown perpetrator in the United States. However, Holmes' stateside legal trouble - the result of a confession to a murder he didn't commit - threatens to derail their efforts, on ELEMENTARY, Thursday, May 30 (10:00-11:00, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

ELEMENTARY stars Jonny Lee Miller as Detective Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson in a modern-day drama about a crime-solving duo that cracks the NYPD's most impossible cases. Initially sober companion and client, Holmes and Watson's relationship evolved into a symbiotic professional investigative partnership.

Once the top homicide consultants for Captain Thomas Gregson, they worked regularly alongside Detective Marcus Bell before Holmes' false confession to a murder he did not commit forced them to move to London. Holmes and Watson forge new careers in England as consultants for Scotland Yard until they receive news that a member of their inner circle has been gravely wounded in the United States.





As Holmes' stateside legal trouble threatens to keep them from returning to New York, their greatest foe to date, tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach waits on the horizon to test their limits.