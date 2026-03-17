TheatreSquared Unveils FENCES, LITTLE WOMEN, EUREKA DAY and More for 21st Season

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TheatreSquared has announced its Season 21 lineup, featuring five Main Stage productions and the launch of a new Family Series. The season will begin September 9, 2026 and run through June 2027.

The Main Stage Series will open with August Wilson’S FENCES, directed by Dexter J. Singleton, marking the first production of the play in Northwest Arkansas. Additional productions include Louisa May Alcott’S LITTLE WOMEN, adapted by Lauren Gunderson; COWBOYS AND EAST INDIANS by Nina McConigley and Matthew Spangler; THE 39 STEPS, adapted by Patrick Barlow; and EUREKA DAY by Jonathan Spector.

“If there's one theme that runs through our 21st season, it's that of family,” said Artistic Director Bob Ford.

Main Stage Series

August Wilson’S FENCES

Directed by Dexter J. Singleton

September 9–27, 2026

In 1950s Pittsburgh, Troy Maxson built fences to protect his family. But what happens when those walls keep dreams out? August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play follows a former Negro League baseball star as his dreams collide with his son’s aspirations.

Louisa May Alcott’S LITTLE WOMEN

Adapted by Lauren Gunderson from the novel by Louisa May Alcott

November 18–December 13, 2026

This adaptation follows the March sisters as they navigate coming-of-age challenges including ambition, sibling rivalry, and first love.

COWBOYS AND EAST INDIANS

By Nina McConigley & Matthew Spangler

February 3–28, 2027

Following its development at TheatreSquared’s Arkansas New Play Festival and premiere at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the play returns to Arkansas. The story explores identity, family, and cultural intersections between India and Wyoming.

THE 39 STEPS

Adapted by Patrick Barlow

From the novel by John Buchan

From the movie by Alfred Hitchcock

April 7–25, 2027

This adaptation uses a cast of four actors to portray more than 150 characters in a comedic take on the classic spy story.

EUREKA DAY

By Jonathan Spector

June 2–20, 2027

This satire examines a group of parents attempting to reach consensus on a community issue, exploring themes of communication and disagreement.

Family Series

DISNEY’S NEWSIES JR.

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

July 17–19, 2026

Based on the 1899 Newsboys Strike, the musical follows young people advocating for change.

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)

By Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez

Directed by Emily Tomlinson & Morgan Hicks

December 10–24, 2026

Three actors attempt to stage a wide range of holiday stories in a comedic production.

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

Music by Robert Reale

Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale

Based on the books by Arnold Lobel

April 23–May 2, 2027

The musical follows two friends through the changing seasons, highlighting friendship and everyday experiences.

“Season 21 is a love letter to families of all kinds,” said Executive Director Shannon A. Jones.

Subscription Information

Season subscriptions are now available, with packages ranging from $134 to $292. Subscribers receive ticket discounts, free exchanges, and additional benefits. For more information, go online or call 479-777-7477.