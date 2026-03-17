TheatreSquared Unveils FENCES, LITTLE WOMEN, EUREKA DAY and More for 21st Season
Season will include COWBOYS AND EAST INDIANS, THE 39 STEPS, and a new Family Series.
TheatreSquared has announced its Season 21 lineup, featuring five Main Stage productions and the launch of a new Family Series. The season will begin September 9, 2026 and run through June 2027.
The Main Stage Series will open with August Wilson’S FENCES, directed by Dexter J. Singleton, marking the first production of the play in Northwest Arkansas. Additional productions include Louisa May Alcott’S LITTLE WOMEN, adapted by Lauren Gunderson; COWBOYS AND EAST INDIANS by Nina McConigley and Matthew Spangler; THE 39 STEPS, adapted by Patrick Barlow; and EUREKA DAY by Jonathan Spector.
“If there's one theme that runs through our 21st season, it's that of family,” said Artistic Director Bob Ford.
Main Stage Series
August Wilson’S FENCES
Directed by Dexter J. Singleton
September 9–27, 2026
In 1950s Pittsburgh, Troy Maxson built fences to protect his family. But what happens when those walls keep dreams out? August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play follows a former Negro League baseball star as his dreams collide with his son’s aspirations.
Louisa May Alcott’S LITTLE WOMEN
Adapted by Lauren Gunderson from the novel by Louisa May Alcott
November 18–December 13, 2026
This adaptation follows the March sisters as they navigate coming-of-age challenges including ambition, sibling rivalry, and first love.
COWBOYS AND EAST INDIANS
By Nina McConigley & Matthew Spangler
February 3–28, 2027
Following its development at TheatreSquared’s Arkansas New Play Festival and premiere at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the play returns to Arkansas. The story explores identity, family, and cultural intersections between India and Wyoming.
THE 39 STEPS
Adapted by Patrick Barlow
From the novel by John Buchan
From the movie by Alfred Hitchcock
April 7–25, 2027
This adaptation uses a cast of four actors to portray more than 150 characters in a comedic take on the classic spy story.
EUREKA DAY
By Jonathan Spector
June 2–20, 2027
This satire examines a group of parents attempting to reach consensus on a community issue, exploring themes of communication and disagreement.
Family Series
DISNEY’S NEWSIES JR.
Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Jack Feldman
Book by Harvey Fierstein
July 17–19, 2026
Based on the 1899 Newsboys Strike, the musical follows young people advocating for change.
EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)
By Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez
Directed by Emily Tomlinson & Morgan Hicks
December 10–24, 2026
Three actors attempt to stage a wide range of holiday stories in a comedic production.
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
Music by Robert Reale
Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale
Based on the books by Arnold Lobel
April 23–May 2, 2027
The musical follows two friends through the changing seasons, highlighting friendship and everyday experiences.
“Season 21 is a love letter to families of all kinds,” said Executive Director Shannon A. Jones.
Subscription Information
Season subscriptions are now available, with packages ranging from $134 to $292. Subscribers receive ticket discounts, free exchanges, and additional benefits. For more information, go online or call 479-777-7477.
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