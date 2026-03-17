Washington National Opera Opens THE CRUCIBLE At Lisner Auditorium

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Washington National Opera will present THE CRUCIBLE from March 21 through March 29, 2026 at Lisner Auditorium in Washington, D.C. Directed by Artistic Director Francesca Zambello and conducted by Music Director Robert Spano, the production is based on Arthur Miller’s play and features music by Robert Ward with a libretto by Bernard Stambler.

The opera, which depicts the Salem witch trials of 1692, explores themes of mass hysteria, fear, and justice. The production is the second installment in WNO’s series of American works marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The cast includes J’Nai Bridges as Elizabeth Proctor and Ryan McKinny as John Proctor, with Lauren Carroll as Abigail Williams, Ronnita Miller as Tituba, and Chauncey Packer as Judge Danforth.

Artistic Director Francesca Zambello said, “The Salem witch trials serve as a critical historical example of the dangers of mass hysteria, scapegoating, and the breakdown of due process.”

Robert Spano added, “Robert Ward's score for THE CRUCIBLE is notably dramatic, expressive, romantic, and distinctly American.”

Performances will take place Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 29 at 2:00 p.m.

The cast includes J’Nai Bridges (Elizabeth Proctor), Ryan McKinny (John Proctor), Lauren Carroll (Abigail Williams), Ronnita Miller (Tituba), Alexander McKissick (Reverend Samuel Parris), Chauncey Packer (Judge Danforth), Robert Frazier (Reverend John Hale), Michelle Mariposa (Rebecca Nurse), Atticus Rego (Francis Nurse), Joshua Dennis (Ezekiel Cheever), Nicholas Huff (Giles Corey), Kresley Figueroa (Mary Warren), Tiffany Choe (Ann Putnam), Chandler Benn (Thomas Putnam), Anneliese Klenetsky (Sarah Good/Ruth Putnam), Veronica Siebert (Betty Parris), and Alexandra Christoforakis (Susanna Walcott).