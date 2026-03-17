PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC To Make St. Louis Premiere At New Jewish Theatre

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jewish Theatre will present the St. Louis premiere of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC by Tony Award-nominated playwright Joshua Harmon, running April 16 through May 3, 2026, at the Wool Studio Theatre in St. Louis.

Directed by NJT Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet, the play spans more than 70 years, beginning in 1944 and following five generations of a French-Jewish family as they grapple with questions of safety, identity, and belonging.

The play received three nominations at the 78th Tony Awards, including Best Play, and won Outstanding Play at the Drama Desk Awards and Outstanding Off-Broadway Play from the Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The production features the return of Founding Artistic Director Kathleen Sitzer, who will appear as Irma.

The cast includes Jenni Ryan (Marcelle Salomon Benhamou), Dave Cooperstein (Charles Benhamou), Hailey Medrano (Elodie Benhamou), Bryce Miller (Daniel Benhamou), John Wilson (Patrick Salomon), Lilah Kreis (Molly), Bob Harvey (Pierre Salomon), Kathleen Sitzer (Irma Salomon), Bill Stine (Adolphe Salomon), Adam Flores (Lucien Salomon), and Ben Hammock (Young Pierre Salomon). Understudies include Will Shaw (Pierre; performing April 25–26) and Suzanne Greenwald (Irma).

The creative team includes David Blake (set designer), Heather Reynolds (lighting designer), Mary Robinson (sound designer and composer), and Michele Friedman Siler (Costume Designer).

Ticket Information

Performances will take place Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at the Wool Studio Theatre, located at 2 Millstone Campus Drive in St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets are available by calling 314-442-3283 or visiting jccstl.com/njt.