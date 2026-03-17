Video: Daniel Radcliffe Celebrates Opening Night of EVERY BRILLIANT THING

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The Broadway premiere of Duncan MacMillan’s Every Brilliant Thing, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, is officially open at The Hudson Theatre.

About opening night, Radcliffe shared, "It's always a relief after you get through opening night. It's always very nervous and buzzy beforehand, and always feels, like, slightly different than other shows for reasons that you can't quite explain. It was nice to do it. I basically decided that most of the audience participation tonight would be from my friends who I would force to do things on stage, and so that was really, really fun for me."

The play marks the first time Radcliffe returns to the stage since his 2024 Tony Award win for his role in the record-breaking run of Merrily We Roll Along. Every Brilliant Thing began previews this Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The show is written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall) & Duncan MacMillan.