Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of COUNCIL OF DADS on NBC - Thursday, June 25, 2020

06/25/2020 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : With a killer storm on the way, the Perry family heads for higher ground but not without complications. With Luly's help, Larry reaches out to assist his estranged daughter and granddaughter escape the storm. Luly pens a very personal essay that ends up in the wrong hands. Hilarie Burton guest stars.Family takes on a different meaning in this transformative and inspirational new drama when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life's plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family - just in case he ever can't be there to do it himself. There's Anthony, Scott's oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife's dearest friend. Together, they discover that there's more to being a father than anyone could do alone - and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.The cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver and Michael O'Neill.The show is inspired by best-selling author Bruce Feiler's book "Council of Dads."Tony Phelan & Joan Rater ("Grey's Anatomy") will write and executive produce along with David Gould and Jason Wilborn. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman (CSI franchise) and KristieAnne Reed ("Lucifer," "CSI: Cyber") will executive produce."Council of Dads" is produced by Universal Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Midwest Livestock Productions.