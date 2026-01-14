MRS. DOUBTFIRE Arrives At The Washington Pavilion This Month

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Washington Pavilion will present the national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire in Sioux Falls for a limited run. Based on the hit film, the musical comedy follows a devoted father who reinvents himself as a nanny to stay close to his children. Performances run January 30 through February 1, with tickets available now.

Arriving direct from Broadway, Mrs. Doubtfire brings the beloved story of Daniel Hillard to the stage. After losing custody of his children following a difficult divorce, Daniel disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a bid to remain part of their lives. As the alter ego takes on a life of its own, Daniel discovers unexpected lessons about parenting, love, and responsibility.

“Mrs. Doubtfire is the kind of show that brings people together across generations,” said Regina Ruhberg, Executive Producer of Programming and Booking at the Washington Pavilion. “It is heartfelt, hilarious and incredibly well crafted, and we are thrilled to share this Broadway favorite with our community. The enthusiasm surrounding this production has been exciting to see.”

The musical features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!. The production is based on the original Broadway direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks. The tour is directed by Steve Edlund, with choreography by Michaeljon Slinger based on the original choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The creative team includes orchestrations by Ethan Popp, music supervision by Matthew Smedal, scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by Keith Caggiano, hair and wig design by Victoria Tinsman based on the original work by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Craig Forrest-Thomas, and casting by Murnane Casting. The production is stage managed by Anna Klevit and produced and general managed by Work Light Productions.

This touring production of Mrs. Doubtfire is licensed by Music Theatre International.