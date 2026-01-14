The Curtain in Jersey City Will Present RICHARD III This March

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Curtain will present an all-new adaptation of William Shakespeare's Richard III, directed by Producing Artistic Director Sean Hagerty, this March at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street).

Meet Shakespeare's mad crook-backed King as he murders his way to the top in this morbidly comic, blood-soaked classic. First premiering in 1592, this timeless tale follows one tyrant's ruthless pursuit of power and the horrific cost of his success.

The Curtain's Richard III will begin performances on Thursday, March 5 at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street) in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train. The official Opening is set for Sunday, March 8, with the strictly limited engagement set to run through Sunday, March 29, 2026.

The Curtain's Richard III will play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 3:00pm. Tickets, priced at $40 for Thursday and Sunday performances, and $55 for Friday and Saturday performances, are now available for purchase at TheCurtain.org.



Complete casting and creative team will be announced shortly.