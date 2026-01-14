Children’s Theatre Company Unveils 2026 Summer Camp Programming

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Children’s Theatre Company has announced its 2026 summer schedule of education and engagement programs, with enrollment now open. The summer offerings will include a wide range of camps and intensives designed for students across grade levels, from early elementary through high school.

According to the company, the 2026 lineup will feature musical theatre intensives, performance-based summer labs, world-premiere creation camps, stagecraft programs, and a five-week Triple Threat Summer Intensive. Programming will take place both at Children’s Theatre Company and at Macalester College, where CTC will once again offer full-production opportunities for students in grades two through four, including Disney’s The Aristocats Kids and Disney’s Aladdin Kids.

CTC’s summer camps are structured around four core program tracks. World Premiere camps focus on original scene and play creation through acting exercises, improvisation, and collaborative storytelling. Stagecraft camps use visual art forms such as puppetry, prop design, and scenic creation as the foundation for theatrical work. Showtime camps center on rehearsal and performance using adapted scripts, ensuring participation opportunities for every student. Musical Theatre camps emphasize singing, dancing, and acting drawn from established musicals.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2026 SUMMER PROGRAMS

Among the summer offerings is Art in Action for first-grade students, which combines theatre practice with visits to the Minneapolis Institute of Art, using visual art as inspiration for performance. Younger students can also participate in camps such as League of Heroes for second graders and Wings of Fire for third graders, both of which focus on imaginative storytelling and character creation.

Older students will have access to specialized summer labs, including Monster Makeup for grades nine through twelve, which introduces participants to theatrical special effects and character design. World Premiere camps such as Axolotl Adventures for grades four through six will emphasize original storytelling through games, crafting, and collaborative creation.

Musical Theatre Two-Week Intensives will be offered for students in grades six through eight and grades nine through twelve. These programs combine daily acting, voice, and dance training with rehearsal under the guidance of music directors and choreographers. Titles explored during the summer will include Wicked, Into the Woods Jr., Mean Girls: School Edition, Heathers: School Edition, and Little Shop of Horrors, with content advisories provided for age-appropriate placement.

TRIPLE THREAT SUMMER INTENSIVE

CTC will also offer its audition-based Triple Threat Summer Intensive for students in grades eight through twelve. The five-week program will run from July 6 through August 8 and will culminate in public performances on CTC’s Cargill Stage. Students will spend mornings in studio classes focused on voice and dance, with afternoons dedicated to rehearsal.

The 2026 Triple Threat production will be Hadestown: Teen Edition, with book, music, and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Alli St. John. Auditions for the program will take place in April.

ACCESS, SCHOLARSHIPS, AND EXTENDED CARE

Children’s Theatre Company will continue to offer need-based scholarships through its ACT Pass program, along with tuition discounts for families enrolling multiple students or registering for multiple camps simultaneously. Payment plans will be available by phone, and extended care options will be offered before and after camp hours for students in grades K–12.

CTC’s Theatre Arts Training program emphasizes inclusive, process-based education, with intentional practices designed to support students of all abilities, backgrounds, and identities. All-gender restrooms, pronoun introductions, and flexible teaching approaches are standard across programs.

More information about camp offerings, policies, scholarships, and enrollment is available at childrenstheatre.org/camps.