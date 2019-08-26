Scoop: Coming Up on THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Friday, August 30, 2019
Elizabeth Stanton (Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World) and James Maslow (Big Time Rush) host week thirteen of the new non-competitive television show, THE BIG STAGE, airing on The CW Network on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 8:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. Central. This week's original episode features Aerial Violinist Janice Martin, Quick Change Artists David & Dania, Kids Dance Troupe - Cubcakes, Beat Box Artist Adam Bell, Singer Blake Lewis and WOW - The Vegas Spectacular: Victor Ponce as Italian Chef Vittorio Bellini, A Plate Spinner. The show is executive produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International.
This week's episode will feature:
"THE BIG STAGE" - (8:30 - 9:00 p.m. ET)
"The Music, The Beat, and one Crazy Plate Spinning Chef!" (TV-PG) (HDTV)
THE BIG STAGE is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include: Janice Martin (Aerial Violinist from Branson, MO), David & Dania (David Maas and Dania Kaseeva, Quick-Change Act from Chicago, IL), Cubcakes (Kids Dance Troupe from Los Angeles, CA), Adam Bell (Beat Box Artist from San Clemente, CA), Blake Lewis (Singer from Los Angeles, CA) and WOW - The Vegas Spectacular: Victor Ponce as Italian Chef Vittorio Bellini, A Plate Spinner (of Las Vegas, NV). Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#111). Original airdate 8/30/2019.
Please note, the television show, THE BIG STAGE will be preempted on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. or 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. in several U.S. cities due to sporting events. As a result, THE BIG STAGE will be broadcast instead in Atlanta, GA on WUPA on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.; in West Palm Beach, FL on WTVX on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m., in Harrisburg, PA on WHP-D3 on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m., in Fresno, CA on KFRE on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., in Wilkes Barre, PA on WSWB on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., in Champagne, IL on WBUI on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., in Savannah, GA on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m., in Tri-Cities, WA on WCBB-D2 on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and in Myrtle Beach, SC on WWMB/WWMB-D2 on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 p.m.
Elizabeth Stanton, co-host of THE BIG STAGE along with James Maslow, is also currently the host of her own Syndicated television series, Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World, a top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide, which can be seen in 90% of the U.S. In the show, Stanton travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help those in need, shedding some light on the challenges faced by those who are less fortunate.
Stanton is a celebrity spokesperson for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, and for the past five seasons, has served as a worldwide Special Guest Host of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, which also features Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
As an actress, Elizabeth Stanton has starred in the Emmy Award-nominated series, This Just In, which she also created and produced. She is also presently starring in the new Syndicated drama, The Agency. Other credits include: serving as spokesperson for print, commercials and radio worldwide for POPSTAR Magazine, and hosting POPSTAR This Week, a daily Syndicated television show.
James Maslow, co-host of THE BIG STAGE along with Elizabeth Stanton, is an American singer, actor and songwriter best known as the star of both the top-rated Nickelodeon program BIG TIME RUSH and best-selling music group of the same name. Maslow is currently releasing his solo music in a new single, "Love U Sober" with acclaimed producer TRIFØR after their previous successful collaborations that topped the charts internationally.
Other credits include: Maslow's "All Day" featuring Dominique which premiered on iHeart Radio; his debut solo LP, and "How I Like It," which debuted at #36 on the Billboard Top New Artist chart. In 2018 Maslow was the recipient of Macy's iHeart Radio Rising Star award, allowing him to open at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, as well as at KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Los Angeles and Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in New York City.
Maslow has also been seen on Season 18 of ABC's Dancing With The Stars, as well as on the premiere season of CBS' Celebrity Big Brother. Maslow's acting credits include the films, Wolf Hound, 48 HOURS To Live, Bachelor Lions, It Happened One Valentines, Lifetime's Room For Murder and Seeds of Yesterday, and the SONY Crackle original series Sequestered. On stage Maslow has starred as Dr. John Watson opposite David Arquette in the title role of the international tour of the stage adaptation of Sherlock Holmes.
