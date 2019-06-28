Scoop: Coming Up on Encore Broadcasts of THE VIEW, 7/1-7/5

Monday, July 1 -

Celebrating Season 22, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.Encore broadcasts for the week of JULY 1-5 are as follows (subject to change):(OAD 5/16/19) Howard Stern (author, "Howard Stern Comes Again")(OAD 5/30/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)(OAD 4/26/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden(OAD 6/5/19) Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")(OAD 6/12/19) - Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka ("Wig"; "Life of the Party")