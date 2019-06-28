Scoop: Coming Up on Encore Broadcasts of THE VIEW, 7/1-7/5
Encore broadcasts for the week of JULY 1-5 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, July 1 - (OAD 5/16/19) Howard Stern (author, "Howard Stern Comes Again")
Tuesday, July 2 - (OAD 5/30/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
Wednesday, July 3 - (OAD 4/26/19) The Political View with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden
Thursday, July 4 - (OAD 6/5/19) Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")
Friday, July 5- (OAD 6/12/19) - Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka ("Wig"; "Life of the Party")
