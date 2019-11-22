Scoop: Coming Up on CRISIS AFTERMATH I on THE CW - Sunday, December 8, 2019
PART ONE OF A TWO-PART SPECIAL - In celebration of the massive new DC crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, The CW is proud to announce Crisis Aftermath hosted by superfan, and frequent series director, Kevin Smith.
We'll go behind the scenes to explore every angle of this year's explosive crossover, hear from the shows' stars and the creative minds behind The CW's biggest event yet, plus special guests, sneak peeks and surprises. Original airdate 12/8/2019.
THE KICKOFF TO THE EPIC TELEVISON CROSSOVER EVENT, CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Harbinger (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) to gather the worlds' greatest heroes - Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), THE FLASH (guest star Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Batwoman (guest star Ruby Rose), White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz), The Atom (guest star Brandon Routh) and Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) - in preparation for the impending Crisis. With their worlds in imminent danger, the superheroes SUIT UP for battle while J'onn (David Harewood) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) recruit Lena (Katie McGrath) to help them find a way to save the people of Earth-38. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Marc Guggenheim and teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber (#509). Original airdate 12/8/2019.
