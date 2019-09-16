Scoop: Coming Up on 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, September 23, 2019
Athena enlists the 118's help when a teenager speeds out of control on the freeway. Meanwhile, a routine traffic stop uncovers a shocking kidnapping and Buck struggles with his recovery in the all-new "Kids Today" season premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Sept. 23 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-301) (TV-14 L, V)
Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The provocative series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt ("The Client List," "Ghost Whisperer"). Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman ("Notorious," "Heroes Reborn") are featured in series regular roles.
9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century FOX Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall also serves as an executive producer. Angela Bassett is a co-executive producer.
