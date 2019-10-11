Scoop: CW to Present THE 13 SCARIEST MOVIES OF ALL TIME  - Thursday, October 31, 2019

Article Pixel Oct. 11, 2019  
Scoop: CW to Present THE 13 SCARIEST MOVIES OF ALL TIME  - Thursday, October 31, 2019THE BEST IN HORROR - What makes a scary movie scary? Find out as Dean Cain counts down the scariest movies of all time.

With guest appearances by Elizabeth Stanton & Garrett Clayton, Jackie Fabulous, Darrin Butters & Ezra Weiss, Brandon Rogers, Katherine Murray & Noah Matthews, Ron Pearson, Mikalah Gordon, and Neel Ghosh & Sheridan Pierce.

The special was written and directed by Brad Thomas and produced by David McKenzie, Laura McKenzie and Jim Romanovich. Original airdate 10/31/2019.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DYNASTY on THE CW - Friday, November 1, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHARMED on THE CW - Friday, November 1, 2019
  • Scoop: CW to Present THE 13 SCARIEST MOVIES OF ALL TIME  - Thursday, October 31, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NANCY DREW on THE CW - Wednesday, October 30, 2019