Scoop: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The TEACHERS are appalled after seeing a commercial in support of charter schools criticizing Abbott Elementary. When students begin to transfer schools, Jacob, Ava and Melissa invite the leader of the charter school organization to Abbott and ask him to take down the ad. Elsewhere, Janine and Gregory talk about Janine's relationship with Tariq.Guest starring is Leslie Odom Jr. as Draemond."Attack Ad" was written by Justin Tan and directed by Matt Sohn.A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.Watch a video clip here: