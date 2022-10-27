Scoop: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
9:00-9:31 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: “Attack Ad” (207)
The TEACHERS are appalled after seeing a commercial in support of charter schools criticizing Abbott Elementary. When students begin to transfer schools, Jacob, Ava and Melissa invite the leader of the charter school organization to Abbott and ask him to take down the ad. Elsewhere, Janine and Gregory talk about Janine's relationship with Tariq.
Guest starring is Leslie Odom Jr. as Draemond.
"Attack Ad" was written by Justin Tan and directed by Matt Sohn.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a video clip here:
Guest starring is Leslie Odom Jr. as Draemond.
"Attack Ad" was written by Justin Tan and directed by Matt Sohn.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a video clip here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, October 27, 2022! Carter hosts a Halloween Octoberfest party at “The Middle C,” but is struggling to get customers in, Randi suggests a LADIES NIGHT instead, which turns out to be a hit. Watch a video clip from a recent episode of the show now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, October 27, 2022! Flatch is ready for some spooky and spirited Halloween celebrations! When a psychic at Barb’s ladies “spooky night” influences some big changes and sparks some Flatch romance - dynamics are forever changed. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, October 27, 2022! Both teams are tasked at serving a delicious breakfast for a group of first responders, firefighters and EMTs. The winning team earns a celebration in the Hollywood Hills, as the losing team is left at Hell’s Kitchen to sort the trash FROM the dumpster. Watch a video!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, October 26, 2022! Man’s best friend in bricks! Each team races to pick which furry friend they’ll recreate. The build must be life-size and able to move down the runway on a leash in the Best in LEGO® Dog Show. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, October 26, 2022! The Muppets take The Masked Singer! Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal and more Muppet favorites make a special appearance on THE MASKED SINGER stage! Watch a video of Kermit the Frog on the show now!
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, October 27, 2022! Carter hosts a Halloween Octoberfest party at “The Middle C,” but is struggling to get customers in, Randi suggests a LADIES NIGHT instead, which turns out to be a hit. Watch a video clip from a recent episode of the show now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, October 27, 2022! Flatch is ready for some spooky and spirited Halloween celebrations! When a psychic at Barb’s ladies “spooky night” influences some big changes and sparks some Flatch romance - dynamics are forever changed. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, October 27, 2022! Both teams are tasked at serving a delicious breakfast for a group of first responders, firefighters and EMTs. The winning team earns a celebration in the Hollywood Hills, as the losing team is left at Hell’s Kitchen to sort the trash FROM the dumpster. Watch a video!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, October 26, 2022! Man’s best friend in bricks! Each team races to pick which furry friend they’ll recreate. The build must be life-size and able to move down the runway on a leash in the Best in LEGO® Dog Show. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
October 20, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, October 26, 2022! The Muppets take The Masked Singer! Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal and more Muppet favorites make a special appearance on THE MASKED SINGER stage! Watch a video of Kermit the Frog on the show now!