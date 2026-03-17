TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present Spring Fundraiser SUSPECTS & SEQUENS: A MYSTERY MASQUERADE

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This May, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is inviting attendees to celebrate and solve a case at its spring fundraiser Suspects & Sequins: A Mystery Masquerade. In this evening of elegance and enigma, a mystery is afoot and guests donned in handsome houndstooth, glamorous gowns, and stylish masks can put their inquisitive natures to work, becoming gumshoes unraveling a thrilling whodunit, all while enjoying a fabulous fête of fine dining and world class performances.

TheatreWorks will also honor Olivier Award-winning Come From Away creator duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff and dedicated philanthropists/ civic leaders Jim and Becky Morgan. Suspects & Sequins: A Mystery Masquerade will take place 6pm Sunday, May 17, 2026 at the Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club, 3000 Alexis Drive, Palo Alto. Proceeds from the event will benefit TheatreWorks’ mainstage productions, new works development, and educational programming. For tickets ($550 for individuals, $5,500-$10,000 for tables) and sponsorships ($1,000-$25,000) or more information visit TheatreWorks' website.

For this evening full of mysterious merriment, guests will gather at the grand ballroom for a captivating cocktail hour followed by a delicious dinner featuring entrée choices of pan seared filet of beef, chardonnay poached salmon, and Yukon gold potato gnocchi. While dinner is served, live auctions will offer attendees a chance to win rare treasures. Throughout the evening’s festivities, intrepid detectives Spinsworth and L’ornage will survey clues and launch an investigation in hopes of foiling a high stakes heist in a gripping program full of engaging entertainment and intrigue. The evening will close with the Dessert Dash, TheatreWorks’ favorite fundraiser tradition in which guests bid to score sumptuous sweets from local businesses.

Guests can select between several ticket and table packages for this exhilarating engagement. Drawing Room Tables ($10,000 per table) will receive premium placement for 10 guests, table side bottles of champagne, and the option to seat additional artistic leaders or surprise “suspects” among their guests, providing them a front row seat to the event’s crime-sniffing capers. Parlor Tables ($6,000 per table) will offer reserved seating for 12 guests, while Library Tables ($5,500) offer reserve seating for 10 guests and possibly two additional mystery guests. Sponsorships ($1,000-$25,000) are also available. Single Sleuth Tickets ($550 per ticket) attendees can enjoy the reception, dinner, and also have an opportunity to piece together the mystery.

Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Honorees Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Book, Music, and Lyrics) are the Olivier Award-winning, Tony and Grammy nominated, internationally-recognized writing team behind the worldwide award-winning hit musical Come From Away, to be presented at TheatreWorks April 15 – May 10, 2026 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts. Together, they have written for Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros., HBO, and the CW as well as Marvel Comics and the Canadian government. Enjoying a history with TheatreWorks, the pair has developed two of their musicals in TheatreWorks’ annual New Works Festivals.

Jim and Becky Morgan

Honorees Jim and Becky Morgan bring a legacy of visionary leadership and generosity across business, public service, and civic life. Jim Morgan transformed Applied Materials into a global leader in semiconductor engineering, while Becky Morgan distinguished herself in public service as a California State Senator and later as CEO of Joint Venture: Silicon Valley Network. Together, through the James and Rebecca Morgan Family Foundation, they have invested nearly $200 million in nonprofits focused on environmental conservation, education, art and culture, youth development, and nonprofit leadership.