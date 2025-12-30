2025 Highlights in Food and Wine-Get Ready for 2026 Coverage

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Our readers know that BWW Food and Wine is a top source for all the news of restaurants, events, and trends, along with the people that make great food and drink happen. Check out some of our articles that were highlights in 2025. And visit us in 2026 so we can keep you informed of all that is going on in the world of culinary arts.

Restaurant reviews let you know about venues and menus.

Review: LE RIVAGE on Restaurant Row Charms with Delectable French Cuisine

Review: CENTRADA in Red Bank, NJ for Culinary Excellence in a Stylish Setting

Review: MAMA MEZZE Brings the Finest Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine to NoMad

Review: THE ALDERMAN in the Heart of Times Square Promises to Impress

Our “Chef Spotlight” feature profiles talented chefs.

Chef Spotlight: Joey Sergentakis of ALLENDALE SOCIAL and CHARLIES PLACE

Chef Spotlight: Chef Sebastian Fernandez of LESLIE in Murray Hill

Chef Spotlight: AJ Capella of SUMMIT HOUSE in Summit, NJ

“Meet the Sommelier” gives you insights into the world of wine.

Meet the Sommelier and General Manager-Lacey Rozinsky of HUDSON LOCAL

The “Master Mixologist” feature showcases the work of creative bartenders.

Master Mixologist: Alex Valencia of VALLARTA TROPICAL on the Lower East Side

Interviews highlight the work of professionals that make food and drink happen.

Interview: Melinda Maddox, Master Blender at OLD ELK DISTILLERY

Interview: Restaurateur Nandita Khanna of UTSAV in the Theater District

Events for the public are great showcases for food, drink, and restaurants.

AUTISM SPEAKS Celebrity Chef Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on 4/1

CARMINE'S-A Theatergoers Fave Celebrates 35th Anniversary on the UWS

Food Network NYCWFF presented by Invesco QQQ-Get Your Tickets

TAVERN ON THE GREEN-The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on 12/2

New products make cooking and eating a delight.

Beloved American Pasta Maker SFOGLINI Launches New Product

Wow for THE SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW at Jacob Javits Center

Cocktail recipes are ideal for celebratory times.

12 New Year’s Eve Cocktails to Ring in 2026

New Openings are always happening.

The Mark Clam Bar to Open at The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side

SWEET GRAFFITI-An Exciting Bold New Bakery

LOBEL'S ORIGINAL Debuts at Rockefeller Center to the Delight of Guests

GILLIGAN’S-A Wonderful Seasonal Destination in SoHo with All-Out Summer Vibes

Find out where to go on the holidays.

VALENTINE’S DAY DINING DESTINATIONS-Meals to Love

MOTHER'S DAY DINING-Take Mom Out and About in NYC

Raise a glass to knowing all about Food and Wine and happy 2026!

