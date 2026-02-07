REVELL HALL Restaurant Debuts in Historic Burlington NJ

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new culinary destination has arrived on the scenic banks of the Delaware River. Revell Hall, a modern, semi-fine-dining American restaurant rooted in seasonal, ingredient-driven cooking and infused with global influences, is now open in historic Burlington, New Jersey.

Located in a beautifully restored riverside building, Revell Hall exudes rustic charm with modern sophistication. The warm, vibrant space is ideal for casual dining, date nights, family gatherings, and private events. With an emphasis on shared dining and seasonal ingredients, the atmosphere reflects the restaurant’s culinary ethos—welcoming, stylish, and unpretentious.

Revell Hall is where bold international flavors, artisanal craftsmanship, and wood-fired cooking converge to offer an elevated yet approachable dining experience. Inspired by Michelin-starred Chef Joey Sergentakis’ global travels and culinary expertise, the menu draws from a rich tapestry of influences—blending European technique, Asian complexity, Latin vibrancy, and Mediterranean warmth.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Chef Sergentakis, who—along with a talented culinary and hospitality team—brings his signature creativity to Burlington, reimagining what a community-driven dining experience can be. At Revell Hall, every dish is an exploration, every bite an experience, and every visit a journey through the world’s most compelling flavors.

“We’re thrilled to bring the excitement of Revell Hall—both in cuisine and experience—to Burlington,” says Chef Joey Sergentakis. “Our vision is to create a space that feels like home to locals and an irresistible destination for visitors.”

Revell Hall is launching with a robust lineup of events designed to make the restaurant a true gathering place for the community with meal and drink specials. The events include Social Therapy Happy Hour on Wednesdays to Fridays from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm; Valentine’s Day 4-course prix-fixe Dinner on 2/14; Sunday Brunch starting 2/22; and Michter’s Whiskey Dinner on 2/25.





The menu features expertly grilled meats and seafood to handcrafted pastas and seasonal small plates. Each dish tells a story of fire, technique, and balance. Flavors are layered—bold yet nuanced—celebrating smoke, spice, and thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Signature dishes include Korean BBQ Pork Belly Skewers, Chicken Roulade, Diver Scallop & Oyster Ceviche, Galician Octopus, Black Garlic–Miso Baked Oysters, and Squid Ink Pasta with Lobster.

Desserts are equally compelling, featuring offerings like Roasted White Chocolate & Chestnut Panna Cotta, Chocolate-Hazelnut Crèmeux, and rotating seasonal specialties.

The cocktail program is a standout, featuring original creations such as Frosted Berry Collins, Fireside Old Fashion, Black Sand Daiquiri Fire & Frost, Autumn Embers, Snow-Kissed Sunset Margarita, and Whisky Noir, alongside a curated selection of craft beers and fine wines.

The opening of Revell Hall represents more than the debut of a new restaurant—it’s part of a broader movement reinvigorating historic downtown Burlington. Known for its colonial charm, riverfront views, and walkable streets, the city is experiencing a quiet renaissance fueled by independent businesses, culture, and hospitality.

Revell Hall is located at 219 High Street, Burlington, NJ 08016. For more information, menus, and hours of operation visit www.revellhall.com and call 609-232-7555. Revell Hall is available for special event gatherings. Follow on social media @revellhall.burlington.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Revell Hall