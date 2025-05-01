Chef Spotlight: Joey Sergentakis of ALLENDALE SOCIAL and CHARLIES PLACE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chef Joey Sergentakis discovered his culinary calling early, inspired by the aromas of his Italian grandmother’s kitchen. A native New Yorker, Joey’s passion for cooking began in his family’s food business, where he started his professional journey at 15. Initially trained in classic French techniques, Joey’s culinary path took a turn as he developed a deep passion for Asian flavors, leading him on a gastronomic adventure across Asia, including Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

In Hong Kong, Joey’s artistry truly flourished under Chef Gray Kunz at Café Gray Deluxe, where he became Chef de Cuisine. Joey’s refined, bold creations garnered Café Gray Deluxe a prestigious Michelin Star, placing it among the top 10 restaurants in Hong Kong. He also gained international exposure working in Switzerland with Philippe Rochat and alongside Daniel Boulud in New York, experiences that solidified his culinary pedigree.

After a decade of honing his craft abroad, Joey returned to the U.S., bringing a world of flavor back to New Jersey. Since his return to the U.S. in 2022, Joey has successfully opened four acclaimed restaurants in New Jersey. In Hoboken, Joey brought his Italian-inspired vision to Grand Vin Kitchen + Bar, an old-world wine bar that’s already a local favorite. Boschetto, an authentic Italian eatery in Montclair, was named one of the top ten best new restaurants in the state. In Bergen County, he launched Allendale Social, a contemporary fine-dining venue in Allendale, NJ, and Charlie’s Place, a family-friendly gastropub in Waldwick, NJ.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Joey Sergentakis about his career and restaurants for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

As a young child, I was inspired watching my grandmother cook in the kitchen. She cooked with lots of passion. I didn’t know then that I would become a chef, but I knew I wanted to learn to cook like her.

Who were some of your career mentors?

Chef Gray Kunz had the greatest influence on my career. Early on, I was captivated by his work at Café Gray in New York and became a huge fan of his cookbook, The Elements of Taste. Later in my journey, I had the honor of becoming the chef of his restaurant in Hong Kong. During my time there, I was continually inspired by his technique, precision, and deep respect for ingredients. Working with him taught me discipline, elegance, and how to let ingredients speak for themselves through refined yet focused cooking.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I’ve been fortunate to cook all over the world. I started my career in New York City before moving to Europe, where I trained in classical French cuisine in both France and Switzerland. From there, I spent over a decade in Asia living in Hong Kong and Singapore while opening and overseeing restaurants in Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Shanghai. These global experiences, particularly working with high-end Asian cuisine and local ingredients across diverse cultures, have deeply shaped and enriched my cooking style.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

My culinary approach is shaped by a diverse background—rooted in the Greek and Italian food of my childhood, homed in contemporary French kitchens, and refined through years immersed in Asian cuisine. Under the mentorship of Chef Daniel Boulud, I gained a deep foundation in French technique, discipline, and refinement. Later, working closely with Chef Gray Kunz, I learned how to merge global flavors seamlessly and with intention. That balance of tradition, precision, and global influence defines my cooking.

What is your favorite meal?

My wife makes an incredible Indonesian beef rendang. It’s my favorite dish to eat at home.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

I currently oversee several restaurants just a short commute out of NYC in New Jersey, each with their own unique identity. Boschetto is a modern Italian eatery in Montclair, NJ with a strong focus on seasonality and regional inspiration with fine, fast casual food www.boschettonj.com. Charlie’s Place www.charliesplacenj.com in Waldwick, NJ which offers a family-friendly gastropub experience with approachable yet thoughtful cooking and a new killer brunch menu. It is also a great bar scene and fun date night location. Allendale Social www.allendalesocial.com is our refined yet approachable dining concept in Allendale, NJ where we present globally inspired cuisine with bold flavors and elegant execution. There is also a beautiful outdoor patio dining space and an amazing cocktail menu and wine selection. Both Allendale Social and Charlie's Place offer live music as well.

For more information on Chef Joey's restaurants, please go to www.allendalesocial.com, and www.charliesplacenj.co.

Photo Credit: Phil D'Auria

Comments