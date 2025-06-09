GILLIGAN’S-A Wonderful Seasonal Destination in SoHo with All-Out Summer Vibes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you ready for a summery retreat without ever leaving the city? Visit Gilligan’s! The seasonal outdoor pop-up, adjacent to SoHo Grand Hotel, is now in full swing with refreshing drinks, delicious food and a staff that makes you feel very welcome.

Gilligan’s is known to bring the vibrancy of Montauk and the East Coast summer to NYC. Tropical plants, a spacious bar, and comfy seating throughout transports you far from the bustling city streets. It is the ideal destination for date night, and after work gatherings, friendly get-togethers or just drop by solo.

We came by on a Wednesday evening after gallery hopping and shopping in the neighborhood. The menu has just the right number of selections to suit every taste, style, and dietary preference. Our server, Isaias was happy to make some excellent suggestions. Start with the Fare to Share. The Crab & Artichoke Dip is a house favorite made with lots of succulent crab meat, black olive and roasted tomato served with everything lavosh for scooping up every tasty bite. Other favorites are the Smashed Avocado and the Roasted Corn Ribs. Summer Skewers that include Grilled Haloumi and Chimichurri Chicken pair wonderfully with drinks. Indulge in savory Pizza along with menu items From the Sea, and Summer Plates such as Maine Lobster Roll and Grilled Fish Tacos. You can add sweets to your visit with Nick’s It Ice Cream Sandwich.

Get to know the beverage program. Guests relish the original cocktail choices that include a fan favorite, the Frozen Limoncello Piña Colada, a delightful combination of limoncello, white rum, lemon, pineapple, almond, and coconut. Other perfectly balanced drinks are the The Lazy Sunbather made with gin, campari, basil, strawberry, and sweet vermouth or the Frozen Watermelon Margarita with tequila, fresh watermelon, triple sec, and lime. Of course, there’s a top selection of wine, sparkling, beer and refreshers with “zero buzz.”

Don’t miss out on Gilligan’s Happy Hour served from Monday to Friday from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The specials are all $12 with pizza choices such as their Squash Blossom, Soppressata and Margherita. There are go-to to cocktails like the Hamptonite with Vodka, elderflower, mint, hibiscus and ginger or the Spicy Skipper with jalapeno infused blanco, tequila, mezcal, lime, pineapple, cilantro and agave are sure to please and for those that prefer beer and wine for $12. And enjoy your drinks with $2 East Coast Oysters dressed with white balsamic mignonette.

Gilligan’s is pleasing guests that return again and again. Don’t miss out on this great summery venue. It is located at 310 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013. For hours of operation, menus, and more information, visit HERE and call 212.965.3271.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gilligan’s

Comments