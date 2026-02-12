GINGER Italian Restaurant in Midtown Manhattan

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ginger, the celebrated Rome-based restaurant known for its design-forward, ingredient-led take on Italian cuisine, opened its first U.S. location in Midtown Manhattan in October of 2025 to the delight of its guests. Located in the landmark 1251 Avenue of the Americas building at the corner of 49th Street and 6th Avenue – just steps away from Rockefeller Center – Ginger introduced New Yorkers to a modern Italian dining concept that is lighter, ingredient-led and globally-attuned – a more holistic expression of Italian cuisine that best represents its roots in seasonality and simplicity.

Founded in 2012, Ginger quickly earned a loyal following in Rome for its signature philosophy of “sapori e salute” — flavor and health — with three outposts in the heart of the Centro Storico. But Ginger is more than a restaurant: it’s a daily ritual, a mindset, and a way of living that invites guests to eat well, feel good, and live intentionally, with no compromise.

“We’re thrilled to bring Ginger to New York City,” says Dario Asara, founder and owner of Ginger. “At Ginger, we don’t talk about calories or restrictions,” says founder Dario Asara. “We talk about integrity, about ingredients, and about food as part of life — not a disruption to it. New York understands that kind of rhythm, and we’re excited to be part of it.”

Designed as an all-day café-to-cocktail experience, Ginger flows from espresso and pastries in the morning, to nourishing lunches and vibrant aperitivi, through to elegant, seasonal dinners. Guests might start their day with Italian espresso, fresh pastries, fruit bowls, cold-pressed juices, and smoothies — a nod to the classic Italian cafetteria experience — then enjoy a light lunch in the afternoon, swing by for a golden-hour aperitivo, and settle in for a dinner that’s both nourishing and satisfying. Pizza, a staple of the Ginger offering in Rome, will also be served, made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and crisp, light dough. Complementing the food is a curated Italian wine list and a full bar featuring classic cocktails and Italian spritzes — perfect for both aperitivo and evening gatherings.

It’s an invitation to enjoy Italian food not as a “cheat day,” but as part of a grounded, elegant life.

Ginger reclaims the heart of Italian cuisine — with a focus on the Mediterranean and Blue Zone diet at its core — through a contemporary lens. With a slow food philosophy, the kitchen emphasizes sustainability, transparency, and balance. Produce is sourced from local farms whenever possible, while premium Italian ingredients — including cheeses, cured meats, grains, and oils — are imported through trusted regional partners.

This launch also marks Ginger’s most architecturally ambitious project to date. Designed in collaboration with Italy’s renowned Costa Group and NYC-based Three House Design, the 7,000-square-foot space blends natural materials — terracotta, pale wood, hand-finished stone — with curated lighting and abundant natural light. The interiors evoke the feeling of a Roman terrace nestled in the heart of Manhattan, effortlessly transitioning from airy daytime café to intimate evening dining room. The restaurant will seat up to 200 guests, with a private dining space for 50 and full availability for private events and business gatherings

“Our guests don’t come to Ginger for a splurge,” adds Asara. “They come because it fits the way they want to live — thoughtful, beautiful, and rooted in balance.”

Set in Midtown’s vibrant core — between Rockefeller Center and Times Square — Ginger serves a dynamic, design-conscious audience: professionals, locals, theatergoers, and tourists alike. For this community, Ginger offers something rare: Italian food that’s light, fresh, and intuitive — a routine, not an exception.

Ginger is located on 123 W 49th Street (at 6th Avenue) New York, NY 10020. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit Ginger sapori e salute restaurant - GINGER RISTORANTI

Photo Credit: Patrick Dolande