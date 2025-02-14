Beloved American Pasta Maker SFOGLINI Launches New Product

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cult-favorite American pasta maker Sfoglini announces a brand-new product: Spicy Calabrian Chili Lumache, a limited-edition pasta now available online. This innovative pasta is the first-ever dried variety infused with authentic Calabrian chilies, sourced directly from Italy, highlighting the team's commitment to testing the limits on creative shapes, textures, and flavor profiles.

Made with organic semolina flour milled from durum wheat, Sfoglini’s Calabrian Chili lumache maintains the traditional Italian standards of quality. The semolina flour gives the pasta a firm, al dente texture that holds its shape beautifully. The lumache shape perfectly complements the calabrian chilies, known for their vibrant flavor and moderate heat. With its spiral, coil-like curves, lumache is designed to capture and hold sauces, making it a perfect vessel for rich, flavorful bites.

This new pasta shape and flavor follows Sfoglini’s recent launch of their long cuts, Bigoli and Bucatini, highlighting the brand’s continued growth and its expansion into innovative new products. Sfoglini’s line of inventive pastas includes fun shapes like: Radiators, Reginneti, Zucca, Trumpets, and The Sporkful Variety Pack (Cascatelli, Quattortini,and Vesuvio) which were created in collaboration with iconic food personality, Dan Pashman.

Since its foundation, Sfoglini has won multiple accolades for their pastas including two recent awards at The Good Food Foundation’s Good Food Awards, has been named a Food Network “Editor’s Pick,” and their Cascatelli by Sporkful pasta shape was named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of the Year.

Spicy Calabrian Chili Lumache is available for purchase on Sfoglini.com. You can find hi-res images here. To stay up to date with upcoming launches, follow the brand on Instagram @Sfoglini.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sfoglini

Comments