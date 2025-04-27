Interview: Melinda Maddox, Master Blender at OLD ELK DISTILLERY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Melinda (Mel) Maddox is a true industry vet with over two decades of experience in bar and hospitality management, including a decade of distillery operations and production management. Maddox entered the industry on the mixology side, with a creative eye for cocktails that won her Espolon’s Cocktail Fights 2016 (Northern Region) and named her a Global Finalist for Bombay Sapphire's 2018 Most Imaginative Bartender.

Her tenure at Old Elk began in 2019 as the brand’s Beverage Director, ensuring all guests were well taken care of at the Old Elk tasting room ‘The Reserve’, and leading on-premise and bartender community engagement. Her deep interest and knowledge in whiskey production led to her current role of Production Manager, where today she is the team’s “go-to” on anything relating to the whiskey liquid. She manages everything from barrel inventory to blending, bottling, R&D for new product development and the Single Barrel program.

Blending is her passion, and she is currently on the path to becoming Old Elk’s first Master Blender. Her creative and innovative approach to flavor combinations and her level head for production operations has led to industry accolades for both her blends and her management expertise. Her debut whiskey blend, Cigar Cut™, won Gold from both the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Bartender Spirits Awards. And in 2023, she was named a finalist Production Manager of the Year from the Women of Whiskey Awards.

As Production Manager, Maddox brings a creative eye, an innate ability to connect with others and a deep whiskey know-how to the team at Old Elk. When not working hard at the distillery, you’ll find her exploring the outdoors or sipping on her personal favorite cocktail, the Scofflaw.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Melinda Maddox about her career and Old Elk Distillery.

What was your earliest interest in the world of spirits?

My first job was at a popular beachside restaurant in New England, especially busy during the summer. The bartenders reminded me of Cocktail—just that Tom Cruise cool bartender vibe. It was my first real glimpse into the world of the alcohol industry, and I found it all incredibly exciting.

Did you have any mentors that have influenced your career?

Since joining Old Elk Distillery in 2019, I have had the honor of learning from our Master Distiller Greg Metze, who is an industry icon in himself. Over the past few years I have been involved in women in whiskey supported organizations, like the STEP-UP Foundation and Bourbon Women Association, which are run by some pretty amazing women.

We’d love to know a little bit about your distillery.

We are located in Fort Collins, Colorado, close to the Rocky Mountains. Our whiskey benefits from the high elevation and pure water that we use to Slow Cut to proof down our whiskey. Innovation, creativity, and always putting quality first has led us to create award winning series, such as our Infinity Blends and Cigar Cut series.

Tell us about your team.

I am sure everyone says they have the best team, but we truly do. Everyone is passionate and dedicated to supporting and growing together, while making great whiskey.

May we have some tasting notes for one of your spirits?

I’ve been enjoying our newest blend the Old Elk Slow Cut Blended Straight Bourbon. The flavor profile is more spicy than our other bourbon blends, and there is this really nice, sweet vanilla finish that hangs out with you.

What makes your products stand out in the market?

Our commitment to quality is evident in the juice, the bottle and the branding. We have approached our custom bourbon mashbill differently with a high malted barley profile and our approach to creating new mashbills within mashbills with our Master’s Series has set us apart.

What plans do you have for the future of your distillery and their products?

Currently I have been playing with a double toasted whiskey, and a triple barreled whiskey, so you might see those in the near future.

Is there anything else you want our readers to know?

Whiskey is for everyone, the community that is created with whiskey drinkers is strong, curious and it brings us together and makes us better.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Old Elk Distillery

