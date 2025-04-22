The Mark Clam Bar to Open at The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This April, escape to the seaside without ever leaving the Upper East Side. The Mark Hotel invites you to experience The Mark Clam Bar by Jean-Georges and Caviar Kaspia. It's a fun new collaboration that blends the breezy charm of a beachside seafood shack with the refinement of uptown dining.

Savor classics like fresh lobster rolls, oysters, and clams, each crafted with Jean-Georges’ signature style — and if you’re in the mood, top it all off with a taste of Caviar Kaspia’s world-renowned caviar for a culinary experience that brings summer to your table.

The Mark Hotel is the pinnacle of boldly lavish luxury encompassing the very best of personal service, avant-garde design and old-world comfort in the heart of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Located on the corner of Madison Avenue and 77th Street, just steps away from Central Park and some of the world’s finest museums, galleries, and boutiques, The Mark has become a destination for travelers in search of truly exceptional experiences. The hotel offers 106 guest rooms and 47 suites, including the largest hotel Penthouse Suite in North America.

The Mark Clam Bar will be open for lunch and dinner daily from 12 – 10 PM. Limited reservations are available. The Mark Hotel is located at 25 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075. For more information, please visit www.themarkhotel.com and follow on social media @themarkhoteln, @themarkrestaurantnyc, and @caviarkaspiany.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Mark Clam Bar and The Mark Hotel

