Meet the Sommelier and General Manager-Lacey Rozinsky of HUDSON LOCAL

Lacey Rozinsky brings extensive hospitality industry experience as General Manager and Sommelier to new Hell’s Kitchen restaurant Hudson Local
, where she oversees all aspects of service and the wine program. Certified by the Court of Master Sommeliers, Lacey has built and run wine programs at top New York City restaurants. At Hudson Local, she also curates “Lacey’s List,” a selection of special bottles, allocated wines and new discoveries, available exclusively to Hudson Local’s Wine Club members.
Lacey’s wine journey started at two Michelin starred restaurants: the renowned Le Bernardin and Alto under Chef Michael White
. She then moved on to the Four Seasons Hotel, working various managerial and sommelier positions including as Assistant General Manager and Sommelier at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon. Promoted to Wine Director, she oversaw the wine program for the entire hotel and was a member of the Four Seasons Core Wine Committee, which selects the wines for all the company’s hotels in North America.
Stepping away from the hotel world, Lacey took on managerial roles at The East Pole and then Simon and the Whale. After the pandemic, she became assistant manager at the Il Buco family of restaurants. Prior to joining Hudson Local, she was Director of Operations for Marian’s and created the wine list at sister restaurant Perle Wine Bar.
Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Lacey Rozinsky about her career and her position as General Manager and Sommelier of Hudson Local.
Hudson Local is located at 653 11th Avenue at West 48th St., New York, NY. For more information, hours of operation and menus, please visit www.hudsonlocalnyc.com
and call 917.960.9961
. Reservations are recommended.