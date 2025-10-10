 tracker
Meet the Sommelier and General Manager-Lacey Rozinsky of HUDSON LOCAL

Lacey provided interesting insights into her career as a sommelier

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Meet the Sommelier and General Manager-Lacey Rozinsky of HUDSON LOCAL Image
Lacey Rozinsky brings extensive hospitality industry experience as General Manager and Sommelier to new Hell’s Kitchen restaurant Hudson Local, where she oversees all aspects of service and the wine program. Certified by the Court of Master Sommeliers, Lacey has built and run wine programs at top New York City restaurants. At Hudson Local, she also curates “Lacey’s List,” a selection of special bottles, allocated wines and new discoveries, available exclusively to Hudson Local’s Wine Club members.

Lacey’s wine journey started at two Michelin starred restaurants: the renowned Le Bernardin and Alto under Chef Michael White. She then moved on to the Four Seasons Hotel, working various managerial and sommelier positions including as Assistant General Manager and Sommelier at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon. Promoted to Wine Director, she oversaw the wine program for the entire hotel and was a member of the Four Seasons Core Wine Committee, which selects the wines for all the company’s hotels in North America.

Stepping away from the hotel world, Lacey took on managerial roles at The East Pole and then Simon and the Whale. After the pandemic, she became assistant manager at the Il Buco family of restaurants. Prior to joining Hudson Local, she was Director of Operations for Marian’s and created the wine list at sister restaurant Perle Wine Bar. 
 
Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Lacey Rozinsky about her career and her position as General Manager and Sommelier of Hudson Local.
 
What inspired you to become interested in the world of wine?
I was very fortunate to work in restaurants that put a strong emphasis on the beverage programs, like Il Buco, L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon and Le Bernardin. We would taste something practically every day, which is something I still carry with me and do with my team. I realized that I not only enjoyed this part of my job, but I was good at it, and that led me to take a wine class that really opened my eyes to this being a profession I could see myself in. It's exciting that the learning process never ends — there is always a new winemaker, a new style, a new wine region. It's always evolving.

What special personal qualities or talents have enhanced your career?
I went to undergraduate and graduate school for psychology. From interacting with my team to speaking to a table about wine, I truly believe that has helped me tremendously in all aspects of my job. It also helps that I am genuinely excited to help guests find what they will really enjoy!

Who have been some of your professional mentors or individuals that have inspired your work?
I wouldn’t say I have one specific mentor, but the restaurants that I worked in have really helped shape my career and interests. For example, I began my restaurant and wine career working in Italian restaurants, so they hold a special place in my heart.

Do you have a piece of advice for those aspiring to work in the profession?
Taste, taste, taste! I tell everyone interested in wine that the best thing they can do for themselves is to continuously taste wine. I can tell you what a blueberry tastes like, but until you try a blueberry you will never completely understand.

Tell us a little about your travel experiences as a sommelier. This can be local, regional or international.
Traveling to different winemaking regions and visiting the producers and their vineyards is probably one of the best parts of my job. The passion that the producers convey is so beautiful. Going to the vineyards and wineries opens your eyes to how detailed and complex the wine making process is, and how passionate the producers are about their wine and their land. When you go to the different vineyards you learn about the land in a way that you wouldn't fully understand if you were not actually smelling it, seeing it and feeling it in person

Why do you find your career as a sommelier so rewarding?  
I love working with people. The instant gratification of seeing them smile is what makes me happy.  

What is one of your favorite dishes and what wine would you select for it?  
Champagne and oysters, hands down. Or Champagne and French fries... or just Champagne.

Tell us a little about the restaurant that you currently work with.  
Executive Chef Samuel Drake-Jones (who also leads the kitchen at Hudson VU) is one of the most talented chefs I've worked with. He has a way of layering flavors without complicating a dish. Our wine list features the traditional and the unexpected, including some amphora-aged selections. We also have an amazing wine club that I am very excited about, where members have access to a special, rotating wine list I curate for their tastes. The goal is to bring like minds together, build a community and provide something special for our guests. 
 
Hudson Local is located at 653 11th Avenue at West 48th St., New York, NY. For more information, hours of operation and menus, please visit www.hudsonlocalnyc.com and call 917.960.9961.  Reservations are recommended.   
 
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hudson Local
