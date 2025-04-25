Review: CENTRADA in Red Bank, NJ for Culinary Excellence in a Stylish Setting

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Discover a great vibe, top-notch hospitality and delicious Latin-inspired food and drink at Centrada in Red Bank. It’s a destination for a tapas meal, dinner, cocktails or a great late night. The sleek, inviting venue is located in the heart of the downtown area, ideal for all those who are seeing shows at Two River Theater and the Count Basie Theatre.

The restaurant is thrilled to launch their new menu that has been developed as a collaboration between renowned Chef Joey Sergentakis and Centrada’s Executive Chef Santiago Mojica. Chef Sergentakis brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic culinary vision to this partnership, infusing Centrada’s offerings with bold flavors and innovative techniques. He has stated, “I’m excited to bring my passion for bold, layered flavors to Centrada through this collaboration. This new menu is designed to celebrate the dynamic essence of Latin cuisine while incorporating the refined techniques I’ve developed throughout my career.”

We visited Centrada for an early dinner on a Sunday after seeing a matinee at Two River Theater. Order a cocktail as you peruse the tempting menu. The White Sangria is a refreshing choice and Red Sangria is also offerred. Craft cocktails are one of a kind like the Centrada Margarita with Traditional Blanco, Fresh Guava, Fresh Lime and Simple Syrup or the Smoking Gun with Woodenville Bourbon, Illegal Mezcal and Raspberry. It’s easy pair your meal with wine by the glass or bottle from their well-curated list and the beverage menu also offers a nice selection of beer and top spirits.

Tantalize your tastebuds and start your meal with Small Plates and Tapas. Have your camera ready to share pics on social media as all the dishes are beautifully presented. We highly recommend the perfectly seasoned Serrano Ham Croquetas served with a Manchego cheese crème. The Boneless Crispy Chicken is a customer favorite tossed in a Chipotle Honey Glaze served over Cilantro Crème. Other choices to relish and share include Corn Ribs, Crispy Calamari, Guasacaca and Chips and more. Another great opener to your meal is the Peruvian Gem Lettuce Salad. This generous portion of salad includes avocado, corn, and Manchego cheese complemented with a light yellow pepper vinaigrette.

There are just the right variety of entrees to suit all tastes. Don’t miss the Seafood Paella, a savory combination of prawns, clams, mussels and Spanish chorizo. Some of the recent menu additions include Snapper in Banana Leaf and the Pollo a la Brasso. A customer favorite on the menu is the tender marinated skirt steak, El Gaucho served with chimichurri, rice, borracho bacon beans, and vegetable escabeche. You can also order a menu item “for the table” such as the Whole Fried Snapper or the Slow Roasted Suckling Pig. Add some sides like Grilled Broccolini, Mashed Potatoes, and Pedron Peppers.

Are you ready for dessert? Of course! Top off your excellent meal with Carmelized Basque Cheesecake, Churros served with chocolate cream for dipping, Caramel Flan or the Chocolate Parfait.

We are delighted to inform our readers about the private event spaces that are available at Centrada with rooms to suit all size parties and menus curated for your preferences and pricing needs. Be sure to contact them next time you are planning a special event whether it is a small or large one.

Weekend brunches are a go-to meal at Centrada during the warm weather months when the floor to ceiling windows on the first floor open to invite guests to dine al fresco and enjoy the downtown atmosphere

Centrada offers guests a seamless and memorable dining experience. It will definitely be one of your favorite restaurants whenever you are in the Red Bank area. And with summer coming, it’s close to many shore points.

Centrada is located at 10 West Front Street in Red Bank. For hours of operation, menus, and more information, please visit www.centradarestaurant.com and call (732) 430-2330.

Photo Credit: The Social Butterfly





