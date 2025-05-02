MOTHER'S DAY DINING-Take Mom Out and About in NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mother's Day is coming up soon and whether you want to celebrate mom or a mother figure in your life, there are restaurants all around the city that are sure to please with wonderful menus. Many of them are near the city's best attractions and theatres so you can make a day of it. Get your reservations and raise a glass to the love we share with others.

BKK New York (Midtown) Treat Mom to an unforgettable Mother’s Day dinner at the vibrant new Thai street food spot in Midtown. In celebration of the holiday, the restaurant will offer festive specials all weekend, including Miang Strawberry Rhubarb—fresh spring strawberries, rhubarb, dried shrimp, lemongrass, galangal, coconut flakes, lime, peanuts, and a palm sugar–caramelized dressing served on betel leaves—and Manila Clam Fiddlehead, featuring sautéed Manila clams with fiddlehead ferns and Thai chili jam. Plus, moms dining in will receive a complimentary Polaroid photo attached to a custom BKK Mother’s Day postcard to commemorate the occasion.

Estiatorio Milos (Midtown and Hudson Yards (Midtown and Hudson Yards) Estiatorio Milos is the family-owned and internationally acclaimed Greek restaurant empire founded in 1979, by Greek-born-and-raised restaurateur Costas Spiliadis. Rooted in the culture and traditions of Greece, Milos offers a premier and authentic Greek culinary experience, with a focus on simply prepared, exceptionally sourced ingredients from local fishermen and farmers throughout the Mediterranean, and each of the local markets in which they operate. Both Milos locations in New York (Midtown and Hudson Yards) will be hosting Mother’s Day brunch, lunch and dinner.

BLACKBARN Restaurant (Flatiron) The farm-to-table, American restaurant from Award-Winning Chef/Owner John Doherty, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary for 2025, is ready to celebrate mom. Chef John Doherty's BLACKBARN in NoMad, which celebrates its 10th Anniversary this upcoming fall, has a special Mother’s Daybrunch celebration along with an extensive brunch menu. On the day, BLACKBARN will have specials like its Chipotle Deviled Eggs with chicharron crumbs, frisée, chives and have its two newly launched towers & platters available for customers. Its Bagel Tower features housemade plain and everything bagels and accourtrements including bourbon pepper smoked salmon, smoked white fish salad, duck rillette, mortadella, horseradish and Herb cream cheese, mustard, pickled onions, tomato, capers and trout caviar. For the pastry lover, its Bakery Board platter features an assortment of house pastries including apple cider donuts, carrot & walnut loaf, house made almond croissant and warm buttermilk biscuits with butter and jams. In addition to specials and new favorites, diners may enjoy some of its other brunch favorites including Cornflake Crusted French Toast, a Waffle croque madame, Huevos Chilaquiles, Fried Chicken & Waffles, Eggs Benedict and the fan favorite BLACKBARN Burger, among many others.

Nerai (Midtown East) The restaurant is offering delightful three-course prix fixe menu for $65, perfect for treating mom to an unforgettable dining experience on Mother’s Day. Begin your meal with a choice of refreshing starters, such as the classic Greek Salad with tomato butter, Fluke Crudo with ouzo Meyer lemon purée, or Seared Tuna Salad with grapes and hazelnuts. You can also enjoy crispy Spinach Pies with feta and ouzo yogurt, a Fig & Halloumi Salad with balsamic glaze, or the tender Octopus with caramelized onions and Santorini fava (supplemental +$8). For the main course, select from dishes like the whole grilled Lavraki with ladolemono and capers, Lemonato Chicken with grape leaf salsa verde, or a light Spring Risotto with asparagus. Other choices include pan-seared Faroe Island Salmon, Filet Mignon with feta mashed potatoes (supplemental +$12), or Lobster Pasta featuring poached Maine lobster and squid ink linguine. Finish with a sweet treat, from Greek Yogurt with thyme honey and pecans, to hand-rolled Saragli baklava, or a rich Blonde Chocolate Mousse with raspberry glaze. For a lighter end, enjoy the Seasonal Fruit Plate.

Hortus NYC (Nomad) The restaurant is offering a thoughtfully curated dining experience perfect for families looking to honor the moms in their lives. Known for its sophisticated blend of Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Southeast Asian flavors, Hortus NYC invites families to enjoy a special Mother’s Day Weekend (Saturday, May 10 – Sunday, May 11) with two prix-fixe menus, crafted by Managing Partner Suhum Jang. Separate menus will be offered for lunch and dinner. The 4-course lunch is $50 per person and the 5-course dinner is $70 per person.

Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park (Midtown) Guests can enjoy a brunch featuring an array of seasonally inspired dishes, plus refreshing frozen watermelon margaritas. The location is ideal for moms who want to take a stroll through Central Park, shop on 5th Avenue, or see a show at the many nearby theatres.

Central Park Boathouse (Central Park) This iconic New York City institution was founded in 1954 and it is located in the heart of Central Park, overlooking the Lake. After undergoing a major renovation, the property reopened last spring, debuting a redesigned restaurant, café, and private events space, as well as a refreshed menu helmed by Executive Chef Adam Fiscus. This Mother's Day, the restaurant will be serving two specials crafted specifically for the occasion - Prime Rib served with whipped potato, asparagus and au jus, and Diver Sea Scallops with sunchoke purée, citrus and sunchoke chips - in addition to their all-day spring menu. The restaurant's brunch menu will also be available from 11am to 3pm.

Bad Roman (Columbus Circle) The buzzy and playful Italian restaurant from Quality Branded overlooks Columbus Circle, offering the perfect bright setting to celebrate Mother’s Day. The restaurant features a contemporary and whimsical Italian menu that draws inspiration from Italian cooking around the world, from the Italian countryside to Little Italy in New York with delectable desserts like Lemon Cheesecake and Tiramisu Ice Cream Cake.

Smith & Wollensky (Midtown East) Treat mom to a classic New York steakhouse meal at one of New York City’s most premier and old-school steakhouses, and has been a staple in midtown for over 45 years. In addition to their prime steaks that are dry-aged and butchered in house, the restaurant offers market-fresh seafood, decadent sides, classic cocktails and an extensive wine list.

Ficuzza (West Village) This recently opened Sicilian restaurant in the heart of the West Village, was founded by Francesco Realmuto of Realmuto Hospitality Group. It pays tribute to his heritage and the authentic, unpretentious flavors of traditional Sicilian cooking. Mothers celebrating their special day at Ficuzza will receive a complimentary “Rose” torta with their meal. This dessert, shaped like a rose, features pistachio crumble, rum mousse, raspberry gel, passionfruit, and mango mousse. Mother’s Day Hours of are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Indigo Indian Restaurant & Bar (Theatre District) is a standout neighborhood gem that is wallet friendly. Led by industry veterans Dheeraj Gowda and Naresh Malhotra, with consulting by hospitality expert Shekhar Gowda, the restaurant features Chef Alwyn’s vibrant menu inspired by his Goan roots, blending regional specialties with beloved Indian classics. Mother’s Day Hours of Operation are 11:30 a.m to 10 p.m.

Happy Mother's Day to all!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Estiatorio Milos, Hudson Yards

