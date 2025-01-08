Master Mixologist: Alex Valencia of VALLARTA TROPICAL on the Lower East Side

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alex began his career in the service industry in 2003 and had the opportunity to follow his true passion: Mixology three years later in 2006. Alex started working alongside some of New York City best bartenders. During that time, he was able to hone-in careful mixing skills, learn and create new techniques, and ultimately developed recipes that have become modern signature drinks.

Alex pushes his creativity and talents, so much that he has been fortunate enough to quickly garner recognition from industry peers, local, and international press including Television. In 2008, he was part of the opening team of the trendy Latin fusion eatery Yerba Buena in New York City’s East Village. Following the success of the first location, he was named head bartender and bar manager at the second Yerba Buena in the West Village, where he was tasked with creating the restaurant’s cocktail program. Alex was then praised to receive prestigious accolades from publications such as The New York Times, New York Magazine, The New Yorker, and many more for the work at both Yerba Buena locations.

In 2012, Alex began working as the head bartender at The Flatiron Room, a beautiful whisky bar with more than one thousand whiskies. Shortly thereafter, Alex has been extremely humbled to have his whisky recipes published in the book: Whiskey Distilled: A Populist Guide to the Water of Life, by Heather Greene.

Alex has a passion for educating the public in the art of creating cocktails through his mixology classes since 2010, as well as being a mentor to several up-and-coming new bartenders. In 2011, Alex was fortunate to be nominated by a local news publication as one of New York’s best bartenders and won awards at national mixology competitions over the years. Alex opened La Contenta NYC in 2015 and now have three locations with the same name

We had the pleasure of interviewing Alex about his career and Vallarta Tropical on the Lower East Side.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

Answer: “I began working behind the bar in 2006, but when I began my career at Bar Pegu Club in 2008 is when I really fell in love with cocktail culture. I said to myself “I will die as a mixologist”.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

Answer: “I love that the world of Mixology is constantly evolving. For example, Rotoblox, is a great tool that helps to clarify cocktails faster or even spirits. I find that using a print pen or coffee printer for cocktail foam designs is also unique. These innovations are fascinating and inspire me to keep creating new recipes and flavors.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

Answer: New York City is big and always changing. With more than 9 million people looking for a better life and experiences, there is always someway that I can draw creativity.

What are your preferred “classic cocktails” and why?

I love modern classic cocktails; however I always love to try new cocktails. Currently, I stick to the Naked & Famous, Penicillin, and Oaxaca Express.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks.

I love to infuse spicy chiles with sweet elements or liquors, because with that we will always have the same level of spiciness and sweetness in a cocktail.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

It is hard to choose because I have around 3,000 recipes however, I can pick two standouts. First, I created the Oaxaca Express in 2009 because back then, Mezcal was not popular. I created it to help the promotion of the spirit. The Oaxacan Express is like a spicy margarita on the next level. Additionally, the Mayan which I created in 2014 is a combination of 3 ingredients in a beautiful way. It combines corn, coconut, and habanero. It is one of my most popular drinks.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

We do this a lot at Vallarta Tropical, and I believe the simpler the better. For a pre-dinner drink or aperitif, I would recommend a tequila sunrise, negroni, gin & tonic or any light cocktail. For seafood like oysters, I would recommend spicy gin drinks or margaritas. For chicken, I would recommend sour drinks such as a daquiri or pisco sour. Lastly, with red meat I would recommend pairing with heavy cocktails like the old fashioned, penicillin or any bold boozy cocktail.

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

When we were kids, we used to sell candies, aluminum cans, tamales, and whatever would allow us to make some money. My two brothers are hard working men, and this place is our American dream. Vallarta Tropical NYC is a place inspired by the tropics. We wanted to bring that lifestyle here such as the culture, cuisine and environment.

Vallarta Tropical is located at 106 Norfolk Street, New York, New York 10002, United States. For more information, menus and hours of operation, please visit HERE and call 212.254.8327.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vallarta Tropical

Comments