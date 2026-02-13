BERIMBAU BRAZILIAN TABLE in Midtown Annual Samba Carnival Party on 2/20

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With Brazilian Carnival approaching, we are excited to share with our readers that Midtown Manhattan’s Berimbau Brazilian Table presents Berimbaile, its third annual samba Carnival party that brings the raw energy and spectacle of being in Rio de Janeiro’s Sambadrome.

On Thursday, February 20th, Berimbaile kicks off at 9:00 pm with professional samba dancers and endless live entertainment ranging from a samba band to a DJ spinning Carnival classic.

A curated selection of Chef Victor Vasconcellos’ Brazilian bites will be served until 1:00 am, including signature dishes like Pão de Queijo, Akara, and Coxinha. A full bar will feature signature Caipirinhas, cocktails, and Brazilian spirit.

The party unfolds across the restaurant’s two floors, where bold décor, Brazilian flavors, live performances, and immersive Carnival energy come together for an unforgettable night.

The dress code is Carnival Chic. Sequined clothing, feathers, bold colors, and creative looks are strongly encouraged.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and prices increase as tiers sell out.

Berimbau Brazilian Table is located in Midtown at 3 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Serafina Marketing