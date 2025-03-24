Review: LE RIVAGE on Restaurant Row Charms with Delectable French Cuisine

C’est magnifique! Le Rivage brings Parisian charm and so much more to Restaurant Row on 46th Street in the heart of the theatre district. Whether it’s dinner before or after the show, you’ll want to plan a meal at this inviting eatery just steps from Broadway. The restaurant is a delight from the minute you step in the door and with its three course prixe-fixe menu, it’s a great meal deal. Of course, the a la carte option is always available for guests. You’ll love the ambiance, the service and the fine variety of food and drink.

(Chef Paul and Chef David of Le Rivage)

Established in 1984, Le Rivage has an impressive history as it celebrates four decades of standout service in the city. Chef/Owner Paul Denamiel pays tribute to the iconic destination’s deep roots by offering guests the best in French cuisine. The restaurant has recently announced the arrival of new Chef de Cuisine, David Cámara who has unveiled an exciting new menu designed to please all guests. Cámara has commented, "I am honored to take the helm at such a beloved NYC institution," said Chef Cámara. "My goal is to celebrate the restaurant's history while introducing flavors and techniques that speak to modern diners.” Some of Chef Cámara newest dishes include appetizers like Celeriac Kohlrabi Remoulade, and Oeufs Mimosa. He is debuting mains such as Brandade de Morue, Frog Legs, Gnocchi a la Parisienne, and Cod a la Barigoule.

We opted for the 3-course prixe-fixe menu for $70 that includes a choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert. Start with Soup du Jour, Steak Tartare, Escargot, and others. Savor the Endive Salad with pear, toasted almonds, blue cheese, and a balsamic reduction. The delicately seasoned Seafood Crepe is filled with bay scallops, shrimp, mussels mushrooms, caramelized onions and a seafood velouté.

The entrees in the prixe-fixe include the French Onion Soup Burger that is the NYC Wine & Food Festival two-time winner along with classics such as Beef Bourguignon, Coq au Vin, and Steak Frites. The Ratatouille, layered in a circular fashion with zucchini and tomatoes, is one of a kind.

The beverage menus are integral to enjoying the food. The wine list features exquisite French selections and guests also enjoy Mocktails, the vintage absinthe fountain and cocktails such as the signature, Le Rivage made with Ketel One, grapefruit, rosé, Aperol, lemon, and pineapple. The well-balanced Cabaret features Normandia Gin, blood orange juice, elderflower, and lime juice. Classic cocktails are wonderfully mixed and served.

Dessert? Mais oui! Le Rivage is well-known for their rich Chocolate Mousse, creamy Crème Brulee, Basque Cheesecake, and Profiteroles with vanilla ice cream. A great meal deserves a sweet finish.

Every course served at Le Rivage is delicious and artistically presented making your meal a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds. The restaurant is ideal for locals and guests of the city. In addition to the dining room, there is private event space for your next gathering. It is located at 340 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please call 212.765.7374 and visit lerivagenyc.com. Follow @lerigavenyc on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung