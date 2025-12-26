Chef Spotlight: AJ Capella of SUMMIT HOUSE in Summit, NJ

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Summit House is led by Executive Chef AJ Capella, one of New Jersey’s most acclaimed culinary talents. A 2010 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Chef AJ has worked at top restaurants such as The Ryland Inn and The Aviary. He brings his expertise in modern American cuisine, blending global influences with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. Chef AJ has received numerous accolades, including the Garden State Culinary Arts Foundation’s Rising Star Chef Award in 2017. His passion for cooking is matched by his commitment to supporting social causes and mentoring aspiring chefs.

We had the pleasure of interviewing AJ Capella about his background, career, and Summit House for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I was first drawn to cooking around the age of 12/13. I remember wathing the food network with my mom instead of cartoons after school. I started cooking at home to help her with dinner for the four of us.

Who were some of your career mentors?

The first mentor I had was a C.I.A graduate who worked with me at my first job. Hes really the one in a restaurant setting that showed me the proper way of doing things. After that I had many mentors along the way Craig Polignano and Anthony Bucco stick out the most.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My style is Italian influence farm to table American food. I mix in some Asian flavors from time to time as well. The 1 year that stands out to me the most where I learned the most different techniques was at the Aviary working for Chef Achatz.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

Most recently I have been mixing a lot of my family recipes into the menu. I also think using the best and most local products I can has set our restaurant apart in Summit NJ.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

My favorite stand out meal was a few years ago at Single Thread Farms in CA. My favorite go to meal has to be a spaghetti carbonara.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Summit House is a neighborhood restaurant sourcing locally and producing upscale menu items. This is a family restaurant for the locals as well as a destination restaurant for special occasions. I child’s menu makes us appealing to many.

Summit House is located at 395 Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please visit Summit House and call 908.273.6000.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Summit House