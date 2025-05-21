SWEET GRAFFITI-An Exciting Bold New Bakery

Sweet Graffiti, at 32nd Street and Broadway, is the bold new bakery from Pastry Chef Romina Peixoto that's bringing art-driven, globally inspired desserts to NYC. This boutique sweet shop features visually stunning treats like Stuffed Chocolate Bars including standouts like The Dubai, with Pistachio, Tahini, White Chocolate, Kataifi, Alfajores, Pad Thai Cookies, assorted Bonbons in over a dozen flavors, and unique frozen creations like their Dubai Sundae and house made Ice Cream Bars, among others.

In particular, the Dubai Ice Cream Sundae, Sweet Graffiti's brand-new spring and summertime showstopper, and your next must-try for any sweet scoop near Herald Square.This sundae brings all the glamour of Dubai—with an NYC edge and heat-beating cool . Think: homemade vanilla soft serve swirls topped with chocolate syrup, drizzled with homemade pistachio cream, finished with a generous sprinkling of golden toasted kataifi and chopped pistachios--all nestled into a craveable decadent sundae.

Sweet Graffiti is located adjacent to the Martinique New York on Broadway at 51 W 32nd Street. It is set to become a must-visit spot for dessert lovers as well as those who appreciate a work of art. Check out some of the fun stuff they're doing on Instagram at @sweetgraffitisweets.