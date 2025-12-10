12 New Year’s Eve Cocktails to Ring in 2026

Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond.

﻿This New Year’s Eve, don't just pop the champagne. With a brand-new year on the horizon, it’s the perfect moment to pull out your shaker and dazzle your guests with cocktails that taste like a fresh beginning.

These wintery creations highlight the season’s best ingredients. Whether you’re hosting a cozy dinner or a spirited celebration, these imaginative drinks will elevate your holiday spread and make toasting to 2026 feel truly memorable. Check out 12 cocktail recipes worth toasting with below:

Lambrusco Punch

Ingredients (Serves 12):

25 fl oz Riunite Lambrusco, chilled

25 fl oz pomegranate juice

8.5 fl oz triple sec

25 fl oz vodka

1 whole orange

2 cups pomegranate seeds

1 cup granulated sugar

Prepare the Garnish:

-Slice the orange into thin rounds, then quarters.

-Place orange quarters and pomegranate seeds evenly in a large ice-cube tray.

-Fill with water and freeze for 3–4 hours. Makes ~12 cubes.

Directions:

-Make simple syrup: combine sugar and 1 cup water in a saucepan over medium heat until dissolved. Let cool. Store in the fridge for up to 1 month.

-In a large bowl, mix pomegranate juice, triple sec, vodka, and ¼ cup simple syrup. Chill for at least 1 hour.

-In a punch bowl, add the ice cubes with pomegranate seeds and orange, pour in the chilled mixture, and top with Riunite Lambrusco. Stir gently and serve.

Wassail

Ingredients:

2 cups Jeptha Creed Wheated Bourbon

1 tablespoon Ne Oublie Black Walnut Bitters

2 apples

6 cups apple cider

2 cups orange juice

½ cup lemon juice

4 cinnamon sticks

1 tablespoon whole cloves

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Garnish: Cinnamon skewer with apple and orange slices

Directions:

-Poke whole cloves into the apples on all sides.

-Add the apples, spices, and juices to a large pot over medium/low heat.

-Bring to a simmer and cook for 30–45 minutes, then remove from heat.

-Remove the apples and any whole cloves.

-Stir in the Jeptha Creed Wheated Bourbon and Ne Oublie Black Walnut Bitters.

-Ladle into mugs and garnish with a cinnamon skewer with apple and orange slices.

Cheers NYE

Ingredients:

2 oz Kōloa Hawaiian Pineapple Passion

Fill with your favorite champagne

Directions:

-Using Chilled ingredients, add Kōloa Hawaiian Pineapple Passion in glass first.

-Top with champagne.

Champagne Problems

Ingredients:

1 oz Kish SHINE Kumquat Rose & Ginger Apéritif

2-3 oz Champagne or Sparkling Wine of choice

0.5 oz Canton Ginger

0.5 oz Italicus

Directions:

-Add all of your ingredients to a shaker, add ice and shake for 5 seconds.

-Strain into a chilled coupe or sparkling glass and garnish with dried flowers.

Italian Sparkler

Ingredients:

1 oz Disaronno Originale

3 oz Prosecco

Directions:

Add Disaronno Originale and Korbel Prosecco to a flute glass.

Coquito

Ingredients:

1 cup Don Q Cristal

14 oz sweetened condensed milk

12 oz evaporated milk

8½ oz cream of coconut

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

Directions:

-Mix all ingredients in a blender at high speed.

-Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

-Shake well and serve cold in small glasses.

-Sprinkle it with ground cinnamon.

Rosa

Ingredients:

2 oz Partida Blanco

1.5 oz Guava nectar

0.5 oz Strawberry purée

0.5 oz Fresh lime juice

1.5 oz Sparkling Rose

Garnish: Strawberries

Directions:

-Muddle fresh strawberries in a shaker and then combine all ingredients except rosé.

-Shake and top off with sparking rosé.

-Strain ingredients into a wine glass and garnish with upward cut strawberries.

Pallini Spritz

Ingredients:

2 parts Pallini Limoncello

3 parts Prosecco

1 part Sparkling water

Lemon slice for garnish

Directions:

Add all the ingredients in a large wine glass filled with ice and garnish with lemon slice.

Pornstar Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur

1.5 oz Bols Vodka

0.5 oz Vanilla Syrup

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Passion Fruit Purée

Garnish: Half of Fresh Passion Fruit and a shot of Champagne or Prosecco

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a pre-chilled coupe. Garnish with half of a fresh passion fruit and a shot of either champagne or prosecco on the side.

Cava & Cran

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Sagamore Spirits Small Batch Rye

3 oz Sparkling Cava

.5 oz Lime Juice

.75 oz Spiced Cranberry Syrup*

Garnish: Lime peel and cranberries

Directions:

Add Sagamore, lime juice, and spiced cranberry syrup to a champagne flute. Swirl the glass to mix. Tilt glass and gently pour in Cava. Garnish with lime and cranberry.

*Spiced Cranberry Syrup: Boil equal parts sugar, water, and cranberries. For every cup of water, add one cinnamon stick and one rosemary sprig. Remove from heat once boiling and let sit overnight, then strain.

Peach Dream

Ingredients:

4 oz This Life Sparkling Wine

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Peach Nectar

0.25 oz Fresh Tarragon Syrup

Garnish:

Tarragon Sprig, Edible Micro Flowers

Midnight 75

Ingredients:

1.5 oz OYO Stone Fruit Vodka

0.5 oz Lemon juice

0.5 oz Honey syrup (or simple)

Top with Brut Champagne or dry sparkling wine

Garnish: Expressed lemon twist or a thin slice of peach

Directions:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled champagne glass and top with Brut Champagne or dry sparkling wine. Garnish with expressed lemon twist or a thin slice of peach.