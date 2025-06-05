LOBEL'S ORIGINAL Debuts at Rockefeller Center to the Delight of Guests

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Editor's Note: We had the pleasure of visiting Lobel's Original, the beloved, family owned butcher that just opened a new sandwich restaurant Under 30 Rock. The food, drink, service and venue will delight guests and it is so convenient for those visiting the area for shows, museums and shopping! We especially like the variety that will please all tastes and styles starting with breakfast and going through the evening. Eat in or take out!

Lobel’s Original, the new sandwich restaurant from NYC's beloved, family-owned butcher shop, Lobel's of New York, opens in Rockefeller Center’s Under 30 Rock located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on the Rink Level. The restaurant is a modern, elevated take on a classic sandwich shop, offering an array of sandwiches featuring the finest USDA Prime, slow-roasted meats, as well as vegetable-forward options and breakfast sandwiches, alongside craft cocktails, local New York beers and approachable wines. The 50 seat space designed by Dolan Design Group features banquette and bar seating and is inspired by iconic Americana delicatessens and the art deco aesthetic of Rockefeller Center.

Lobel’s Original arrives as the latest concept – and first restaurant endeavor – from the city’s beloved, family-owned butcher shop, Lobel's of New York, which opened on the Upper East Side in 1954. The Lobel family has been working as purveyors of fine meats for six generations, dating back to 1840s Austria where patriarch Nathan Lobel was a cattle rancher before his grandson Morris moved to the United States and opened the brand’s first location in the Bronx in the early 1900s. Now, fifth and sixth generation family members Evan, David, Mark, Brian, Joey and Michael Lobel continue to operate Lobel’s of New York at the highest of standards, while simultaneously expanding the business including the celebrated outpost at Yankee Stadium and the new undertaking of Lobel’s Original.

The food menu at Lobel’s Original highlights elevated takes on classic sandwiches, salads, seasonally rotating soups and desserts, evoking the nostalgia of Americana delicatessens, while reflecting the tastes and style of modern-day New Yorkers. The menu is anchored by an array of sandwiches, each served with a side of au jus. All meats are expertly rolled and tied by the Lobel’s of New York team, seasoned with Lobel’s original proprietary seasoning, and slow-roasted for nearly five hours, and each sandwich is topped with picante provolone cheese and served on a sesame bastone from Nicosia’s Bakery in the Bronx. Offerings include the Prime Steak Sandwich with USDA Prime beef that has been slow-roasted, chilled overnight, thinly sliced, and dipped in jus; Roasted Pork Sandwich featuring Berkshire pork that is hand selected by Lobel's' farms; Turkey Breast Sandwich with turkey sourced in upstate New York; and a Broccoli Rabe Sandwich with a house-made chili and garlic rabe and long hot pepper, which is also known as “The Works” and can be added to any of the above sandwiches.

Additional items include the Chopped Vegetable Salad with chopped egg, tomato, blue cheese, avocado, croutons and fresh herbs mixed with a sherry vinaigrette; Pasta Salad with a pesto sauce, oven-dried tomatoes and pine nuts; and Minestrone Soup with seasonally rotating vegetables and Fusilli Pasta Salad in a tomato-based broth. The menu rounds out with desserts such as Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies made with bittersweet chocolate and sea salt; Banana Pudding topped with vanilla cream; and Double Chocolate Cake made with chocolate mousse and sprinkled with crispy pearls.

The restaurant also offers a suite of fresh egg-based breakfast sandwiches all day, including the B.E.C with a double cut of Lobel’s hardwood smoked bacon nestled between each slice of egg and topped with white American cheese; P.E.C, which features roasted sweet peppers and caramelized onions; and simple E.C, each served on a toasted brioche bun.

The beverage program focuses on timeless craft cocktails, such as a Proper Manhattan with Knob Creek Rye Bourbon, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Orange bitters, and Luxardo cherries; Espresso Martini with Mr Black Cold Brew Liqueur, Tito’s Vodka, and espresso and a Spicy Margarita; local New York beers, including selections from Grimm Artisan Ales and 5 Boroughs; and approachable wines, with a focus on easy-drinking reds. Non-alcoholic options include Bero as well as sodas, juices and teas. Designed by Dolan Design Group, the interior of Lobel’s Original is inspired by New York City’s rich history of iconic Americana delicatessens, as well as the art deco aesthetic of its home in Rockefeller Center. The inviting, timeless space boasts an ordering counter with a classic menu board, caramel-hued banquettes, saddle colored, 50’s style bar stools, beige and white checkered flooring, white tiled walls, and pops of deep red that match the coloring in the restaurant’s logo. Two flat screen TVs are mounted behind the bar and framed family photos are displayed throughout the space. Lobel’s Original is open Monday-Friday from 7AM-7PM and Saturday-Sunday from 9AM-7PM for in-person dining and takeaway with seamless, RFID self-service for easy checkout. In-person dining is available for walk-ins and for those with reservations via Toast. For more information, visit https://www.rockefellercenter.com/dine/lobel-s/ and follow @lobelsoriginal. Photo Credit: Noah Fecks

