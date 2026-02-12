Meet the Sommelier: Despoina Karapostolaki of DELOS GREEK RESTAURANT in Midtown

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Despoina Karapostolaki is a New York City–based wine director and sommelier with a career rooted in Mediterranean wine culture and hospitality. Originally from Athens, Greece, she moved to New York City in 2012 and spent many years at Amali NYC, where her path in wine began and ultimately led her to the role of Wine Director, overseeing an expansive Mediterranean-focused wine program and introducing guests to Greek wines in an approachable and engaging way.

Karapostolaki later expanded her work into wine consulting, developing and refining wine programs for several restaurants across New York City. She is currently the Wine Director at DELOS, where she oversees a curated Mediterranean wine list shaped by extensive travel throughout Greece, Italy, and France. Her work emphasizes terroir, balance, and discovery, with a focus on creating wine experiences that feel thoughtful and welcoming.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Despoina Karapostolaki about her career and Delos Greek Restaurant for our "Meet the Sommelier" feature.

What inspired you to become interested in the world of wine?

My interest in wine developed naturally while working in hospitality after moving from Athens to New York City. Being immersed in a sommelier-driven Mediterranean wine program showed me how introducing guests, especially to Greek wines could transform their dining experience, and that sense of connection continues to inspire my work.

What special personal qualities or talents have enhanced your career?

Curiosity and approachability have been essential to my career. I enjoy learning about wine and translating that knowledge in a way that feels accessible rather than intimidating. Attention to detail and adaptability have also played an important role, whether I’m building a wine program, consulting for a restaurant, or working the floor, allowing me to create experiences that feel thoughtful, personal, and memorable.

Who have been some of your professional mentors or individuals that have inspired your work?

I’ve been inspired by the wine directors, sommeliers, and chefs I’ve worked with throughout my career, especially those who balance deep knowledge with genuine hospitality. I’m also inspired by the winemakers I’ve met through travel, particularly those working with indigenous varieties and a strong sense of place.

Do you have a piece of advice for those aspiring to work in the profession?

Stay curious, be patient, and focus on hospitality first. Learning about wine is important, but listening to guests and understanding what they enjoy matters just as much. Taste as much as you can, travel when possible, and never stop asking questions, the best sommeliers are always learning.

Tell us a little about your travel experiences as a sommelier.

Travel has been essential to my growth as a sommelier. I’ve visited major wine regions across Italy, including Sicily and Mount Etna, Piedmont, Campania, and Tuscany, as well as Champagne in France. In Greece, I’ve traveled extensively from Macedonia in the north to Crete in the south, visiting wineries and meeting producers along the way, with many more to come.

Why do you find your career as a sommelier so rewarding?

I find this career rewarding because wine creates connection. Wine is alive, and there is a story behind every bottle, about place, culture, and the people who make it. Introducing guests to wines they may not have tried before and seeing how that experience enhances a meal is incredibly fulfilling. Making guests feel comfortable, curious, and engaged is what makes this work meaningful to me.

What is one of your favorite dishes and what wine would you select for it?

Taramosalata and simply grilled calamari paired with a crisp white wine with medium acidity, such as Vidiano from Crete, is one of my favorite combinations. For something heartier, lamb paired with an aged Xinomavro from Naoussa is a pairing that always brings depth and balance. Both combinations highlight how naturally Mediterranean cuisine and Greek wines work together—and they never fail to make both me and my guests happy.

Tell us a little about the restaurant or organization that you currently work with.

DELOS is a Mediterranean restaurant inspired by the flavors and sense of hospitality found throughout Greece. The cuisine focuses on fresh, seasonal ingredients, simple preparations, and dishes that are signature to Greece, while the wine program highlights Greece’s native grape varieties alongside a curated selection from other regions. The opening of DELOS has been an exciting moment for the team, the result of a project we worked on thoughtfully and collaboratively over a long period of time. Together, the food and wine emphasize balance, quality, and enjoyment, creating an experience that encourages guests to explore and connect. Yiamas

To learn more about Despoina Karapostolaki please visit https://www.pickagrape.com/.

Delos is located at 102 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. The venue has 96 seats indoors and 50 outdoor seats seasonally. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please visit www.delosgr.com and follow them on Instagram @delosgr.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Delos Greek Restaurant