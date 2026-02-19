Review: RARE BIRD at Ramsey Country Club-A Marvelous New Restaurant

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Your next dining experience in North Jersey just got better! Rare Bird is an inviting new restaurant located on the premises of the Ramsey Golf & Country Club. It is in the heart of the charming suburban community only 26 miles from Manhattan. We love that this upscale, yet welcoming dining destination is open to both members and the public. It is ideal for intimate meals, celebratory events, or gatherings of family and friends. Dine in style and enjoy every minute of the experience!

The talent team behind Rare Bird are owner and restaurateur Daniel Grey and renowned Michelin-starred Executive Chef Joey Sergentakis. Grey commented, “Rare Bird is about more than just incredible food—it’s about creating an atmosphere where every guest feels like they belong. We’re building a place where people will come to celebrate, connect, and be inspired by the culinary experience.”

Chef Sergentakis has created a menu with a flair that is delighting Rare Bird guests. It includes a tempting sushi selection, steaks, and Italian specialties, all beautifully presented. The menu includes items for all tastes and dietary preferences. Sergentakis spoke about the restaurant’s culinary choices. “My menu philosophy is rooted in respect for both tradition and innovation. From a perfectly grilled ribeye to delicate nigiri, every dish will be prepared with the same precision, artistry, and passion. Guests can expect the familiar comforts of an Italian steakhouse, elevated with fresh perspectives.”

Grey and Sergentakis’ creative vision for Rare Bird is complemented by the hospitality experience of Michael Treible, General Manager of Ramsey Golf & Country Club. He stated, “Our team is committed to providing warm, genuine service while delivering an experience that keeps people coming back—whether for a special celebration or a casual Thursday night out.”

We visited for dinner and enjoyed perusing the food and drink menus. Our attentive servers were happy to help us make ideal selections. The beverage program has inspired cocktails such as the Rare Bird Old Fashioned made with bourbon, orange and cherry syrup, and angostura bitters. The Smoke Signal is a house favorite, a balanced blend of mezcal, anjeo tequila, ancho chili agave syrup, and mole bitters. Global wine selections by the glass and bottle allow you to perfectly pair wine with your meal. There are also more than 10 rotating craft beers on tap, non-alcoholic beverages, and top shelf spirits for the connoisseur.

To kick off your meal, savor sushi as a table share. The Spicy Tuna Crunch is the best you’ll ever have made with Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura flakes, and yuzu kosho aioli. Guests are returning to order distinctive rolls like the Surf & Turf Roll, Hamachi Jalapeno, and the Crab Flame Roll.

Other meal starters include the Market Salad, a wonderful medley of mixed greens, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans, shaved pear, and a light cranberry-pear vinaigrette. Go-to appetizers include Baked Little Neck Clams Casino, Soup du Jour, Tuna Tartare, and Caprese Aracini. Don’t miss the tasty Warm Brioche Dinner Rolls with herb butter.

When you move on to main dishes, there are choices that showcase the abundant talents of Chef Sergentakis. Steak lovers will relish a house favorite, the tender, grilled, prime 15-ounce Rib-eye. The Eggplant Milanese is one of a kind. The crispy eggplant is topped with vibrant spiced tomato and a baby arugula salad. Other entrees include Slow Cooked Faroe Island Salmon, Slow Roasted Cheshire Pork Chop, Seared Diver Scallops and irresistable pasta dishes that include Casaracce Pesto. Order a side to complement your meal such as Grilled Broccolini, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, or Creamed Spinach with Pecorino. If you’re in the mood for Handhelds, good news. At dinnertime you can order the Rare Bird Burger, a Crispy Chicken Sandwich or the Chimichurri Steak Sandwich.

Dessert alert! Finish off your meal with a sweet treat. Where else can you find luscious choices such as Hazelnut Tiramisu? Linger a little bit longer and enjoy Rare Bird’s ambiance over coffee, tea, or an aperitif.

Welcome Rare Bird to the fine dining scene. As the name suggests, it's an exceptional restaurant that will surely become one of your favorites in the area.

Rare Bird is located at 105 Lakeside Drive, Ramsey, NJ 07446. The restaurant is open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Guests can also enjoy live music every Thursday. In the nice weather, scenic outdoor dining is available. Hosting a party? Rare Bird has the perfect spaces for birthdays, showers, weddings, anniversaries, bar and bat mitzvahs and more that will be tailored to your every wish. For more information, and menus, please visit Rare Bird - Ramsy, Ramsey, NJ and call 201.327.0009.

Photo Credit: Photos Courtesy of Rare Bird

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Food + Wine News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...