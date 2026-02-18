BLU ON THE HUDSON in Weehawken Presents Wine Pairing Dinner on 2/24

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On February 24th, Weekhawken's Blu on the Hudson, the waterfront Modern American restaurant, will host an exclusive wine pairing dinner celebrating Northern California wines. The event will feature Advanced Sommelier Tom Gannon of Spire Collection, showcasing a selection from the portfolio’s stunning vineyards, spanning Napa Valley, Sonoma County, and Mendocino County.

The Spire Collection represents the pinnacle of Jackson Family Wines: a curated portfolio of rare, small-production wines sourced from the world’s most celebrated vineyards. The collection showcases decades of investment in exceptional terroir-driven varietals, producing limited, artisan-level wines.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome toast and reception, followed by a five-course tasting menu by Executive Chef Juan Carlos “JC” Ortega, designed to complement each wine.

Pairings include, but are not limited to: Toro & Uni Brioche Toast with soy-caramel aioli paired with Maison Henriot Brut Souverain NV; Duck Confit Agnolotti with dry cherries, celeriac, and lardo matched with Giant Steps Circle of Firths Pinot Noir 2024; and Wagyu Short Ribs with wild mushroom arancini, alongside Anakota Knight’s Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 and Mt. Brave Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Tickets are $200/per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Seating is limited for this one-night-only experience.

Blu on the Hudson is located at 1200 Harbor Blvd., Weehawken, NJ 07086. It was recently named one of New Jersey Monthly’s Top 40 Restaurants. It is just a picturesque six-minute NY Waterway ferry ride from Manhattan, making it easily accessible for both New Yorkers and New Jerseyans. The restaurant is known for its breathtaking views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline, matched by its exceptional cuisine and wine program. For more information, please visit Blu on the Hudson | Weehawken, NJ.

Photo Credit: Joanna Leung