The season of love is here. And whatever you do to celebrate, be sure to have a meal that delights. Whether you choose to dine with a special person, a group of besties, or just go solo, here’s 12 choices that are sure to please. We have selected a variety of cuisine types and price points in neighborhoods all around the city.

Trattoria One Fifth (Greenwich Village) This neighborhood destination will be offering a four-course prix-fixe menu [$85/person] including hearty antipasti, housemade pastas, and pizzas made with Marc’s signature Newyorkpolitan dough, a unique hybrid (and homage to) Naples and New York-style pizza, marrying the flavor of Italian pizza with NYC flair. Trattoria One Fifth will also be offering curated wine pairings.

The Osprey (1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge) This Valentine’s Day, join us at The Osprey for an evening where romance and farm-to-table dining come together. Enjoy a thoughtfully crafted prix fixe tasting menu, showcasing the best of fresh, locally sourced ingredients, accompanied by live music. Whether you’re celebrating a new romance, a lasting connection, or enjoying time with friends, this special night is designed to honor the spirit of togetherness. À la carte options will also be available from the bar menu.

Harriet’s Lounge (1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge) Indulge in an unforgettable evening of love and exquisite flavors with our Valentine’s Day prix fixe tasting menu. Savor a complimentary glass of bubbles and craft cocktails as you take in panoramic skyline views, all set to the romantic sounds of live music by Schado Music. Dinner includes entry to the Rose Gold Party, where the night continues with live DJs, dancing, and signature cocktails. The menu showcases Crimson Kiss Oyster with umeboshi ginger mignonette and finger lime; Harriet’s Sashimi to Share, including Hamachi with ponzu, Tuna Tataki with yuzu aioli, and Ora King Salmon with miso glaze. Entrée choices such as Miso Truffle Potato, Lobster Crispy Rice, or Wagyu Negimaki. Second-course selections like Miso Cod or Sticky Sesame Short Rib; and Desserts including Tempura Ice Cream with strawberry umeboshi coulis or Five Spice Flourless Chocolate Cake.

estiatorio Milos (Midtown and Hudson Yards) The family-owned and internationally acclaimed Greek restaurant empire was founded in 1979 by Greek-born-and-raised restaurateur Costas Spiliadis. Rooted in the culture and traditions of Greece, Milos offers a premier and authentic Greek culinary experience, with a focus on simply prepared, exceptionally sourced ingredients from local fishermen and farmers throughout the Mediterranean, and each of the local markets in which they operate. The Hudson Yards location offers front-row views of The Vessel and Hudson River. With shareable plates, beautiful lighting and an extensive wine and cocktail selection, Milos Hudson Yards is ideal for a romantic evening for two. Offering: Both Midtown and Hudson Yards locations will be offering their regular menu on Valentine’s Day

Hortus NYC (NoMad) You can indulge in a romantic dining experience with a special 4-course prix-fixe menu priced at $75 per person and live jazz performances. Guests can enjoy the evening in Hortus NYC’s second-floor dining room, which provides views of the historic Marble Collegiate Church across the street, or in the glass-enclosed atrium complete with propane heat lamps and lights hanging above, where one can dine under the stars. Special Valentine’s Day menu options include Appetizers such as Salmon Crudo, umeboshi “Japanese plums” crème fraiche, pickled mushroom, and yuzu kohso vinaigrette or A5 Mizazaki Wagyu Gui seared tableside and served with a mixed combination of hot chili oils and fried crispy onions. Entrées such as Duck, sauteed with sweet potato puree served alongside an arugula and fennel salad; Cod, poached and cold smoked, served with potato, fried leek and a yuzu ikura velouté; and Surf and Turf (for two), prime beef tender loin, stuffed chili lobster and two sides. To enhance the meal, wine pairing options are available with each course for an additional $40. The 4-course prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu will be available from February 12th - 15th. Live Jazz performances will take place February 12th – 14th, from 7 pm – 10pm.

Sweet Rehab-Champagne and Dessert Bar (SoHo) This Valentine's Day, Sweet Rehab is THE quintessential Valentine’s Day place to be for a truly sweet and unforgettable celebration! Step into this intimate Parisian-style Champagne and Dessert Bar in SoHo and discover a heavenly experience for dessert lovers. With its vintage decor and aroma of freshly baked treats, Sweet Rehab offers a unique Champagne and dessert bar experience that's perfect for a romantic rendezvous. Open till midnight, it's the ideal spot to continue your Valentine's Day festivities after dinner or tpick up a box of handcrafted sweets to surprise your sweetheart. Share a decadent Mille Feuille, savor the exquisite Parisian Caviar Madeleines with an impressive selection of Champagnes, from Ruinart and Dom Perignon to Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque, you can raise a toast to love in style. This Valentine's Day, indulge in a luxurious experience at Sweet Rehab – the ultimate destination for those with a sweet tooth and a taste for the finer things in life. Walk-ins accepted.

Rana Fifteen (Park Slope, Brooklyn) The restaurant specializes in coastal food of the Aegean and Western Turkey, and offers a dinner format that’s great for sharing: the signature Rana’s Table Feast that consists of fifteen dishes ($45-55 per person) served in the traditional style of numerous meze and small plates, here composed of 8 appetizers, 4 mezes, a choice of a side and an entrée such as whole Grilled Branzino; Iskender Steak, an 8-ounce black Angus strip with tomato sauce, yogurt, brown butter; Grilled Lamb Chops with urfa pepper and apricots; plus for dessert Güllaç made with rice, milk and honey and topped with strawberry jam and pistachios.

Momofuku Noodle Bar (East Village) Their noodle bar location is offering a three course, prix-fixe dinner for $70 per person. The Valentine’s Day dinner will start with a choice of Spicy Tuna Toast with smoked trout roe, habanero, sourdough and Charred Kale Salad with treviso, koji, mimolette cheese, followed by a choice of a shared main dish, Whole Black Bass topped with salsa verde, horseradish and lime or Spring Chicken on a bed of romaine, garlic and chili. For dessert, couples can choose between Seasonal Soft Serve and Caramelized Milk Chocolate & Peanut Pie with dulce de leche, miso whip. Guests also have the option to add-on a Valentine's Day Sake and Wine Pairing for $45.

The Standard Grill (Meatpacking District) Classy and iconic, the restaurant is a go-to spot for the love birds on Valentine’s Day, whether you’re freshly committed and in the honeymoon phase or celebrating your 10th anniversary and want to do something special. As always, the Grill’s speciality menus are always a fail-proof option. This year, menu items range from a delectable Tuno Crudo ($23), Red Wine Braised Short Rib ($48), Bouillabaisse ($56), and an indulgent Chocolate Profiterole for two ($16). The plush dining room and classic New York decor is bound to make any diner fall in love.

BLACKBARN (Flatiron) The farm-to-table, American restaurant is from Award-Winning Chef/Owner John Doherty and Executive Chef Brian Fowler. Their special a la carte menu or four-course pre-fixe for Valentine’s Day available on both Friday, February 14th and on the 15th. The a la carte menu features the venue’s favorite dishes from its fall/winter menu including Market Carrots & Kale Salad, Olive Oil Braised Octopus, its crowd favorite Butternut Squash Ravioli, Herb Crusted Black Cod to name a few. The Pre-fixe is $175/per adult with an optional $215/pp wine pairing. The meal starts with either your voice of either A Symponie of Caviar. For the second course, diners will have the option of either the Sweet Potato Salad with Lentils, Labneh, Grapes, Crispy Chickpeas, Hen of The Woods with Herbed Vinaigrette or Foie Gras Torchon with Poached Pear Gelle. For the main courses, the options are either Long Island Black Bass “A La Nage” with Lobster Dumpling, snap peas, zucchini, scallions with garlic crumbs or Filet Mignon with Fondant Potato and broccolini. For dessert, enjoy either Chocolate Caramel Pear Tart topped with Gold Leaf and served with a Raspberry Coulis or Orange & Strawberry Eclair with Toasted Almond Pastry Crème.

Sereneco (Greenpoint, Brooklyn) Their Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu is for $85 per person. Guests will enjoy a thoughtful, seasonal menu that balances comfort and sophistication in Sereneco’s bright, plant-filled space in Greenpoint’s historic Pencil Factory building. The evening starts with an East Coast Oyster amuse-bouche, followed by a choice of first courses like Scallops with preserved lemon and prosciutto or a Celeriac Soup with smoked mussels. For mains, options include Grilled Lamb Sirloin with rosemary jus, Mushroom & Black Truffle Risotto, and Halibut with poached fennel and grilled figs. Dessert highlights include a Dark Chocolate Tart with raspberry and mint whipped cream and Panna Cotta with blueberry compote.

Peck Slip Social (FiDi/Seaport) This newly opened spot is a perfect spot for a low-key date or Valentine’s Day celebration. Guests can sip on Lavender French 75, an enchanting variation on the classic French 75 with gin, champagne, lemon and floral lavender ($16) – or take it up a notch with the Lavender French 75 & Moët, which comes with a mini bottle of Moët champagne ($30), while enjoying romantic live music and sharable plates of grilled skewers, pulled pork bao buns, and more. Whiskey lovers can explore over 100 whiskies from their well-curated list, including some unique bottlings. With a free pool table, board games and sofa seating, Peck Slip Social a great no-pressure Valentine’s spot, as well as Galentine’s Day (2/13) destination. No reservations needed.

