Wow for THE SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW at Jacob Javits Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Jacob Javits Center was recently the place for food love. The Summer Fancy Food Show by the Specialty Food Association for press and trade was held from Sunday, 6/29 to Tuesday, 7/1. Thousands of food items from around the globe were presented that included sweets, coffee and teas, cheeses and meats, prepared foods, sauces, spice blends, snacks, and so much more. It was a time for sampling, discovering, and making connections for industry professionals.

During the show, attendees were able to attend expert panels that addressed interesting, pertinent topics to further the success of their businesses. Two of the many presentations that were held on the “big idea stage” that drew a large audiences included “Cupcakes On-Demand: What Micro Fulfillment Can Do for Makers” and “Fund Your Future: Panel and Q&A.”

Our readers will like to know about the coveted sofi Awards. Presented by the Specialty Food Association, these awards are the premier honors in the specialty food industry. They were established in 1972 and celebrate products across 25 categories. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind tasting process by a panel of top industry buyers, with evaluations based on taste, ingredient quality, and innovation.

We were at The Summer Fancy Food Show for the delicious excitement and were pleased to see that the New York City food community was well represented. Check out these photos from the show that include people who are responsible for producing and distributing delicious specialty products.

NY Brooklyn Bread

Brets Chips imported and distributed by french feast

Michaels of Brooklyn

Laudemio Olive Oil by Frescobaldi

Loi Food Products

Blues Hog

For more information on the Specialty Food Association, please visit Shaping the Future of Specialty Food | Specialty Food Association.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy