Kids' Night on Broadway on 2/24-A Special Night for Dinner and a Show

Kids' Night on Broadway comes once a year when young people 18 years old and younger can get a free ticket to a show on the Great White Way when they are attending with an adult who is paying full price. It is a program of The Broadway League presented by The New York Times.

Shows include favorites such as MJ The Musical, The Great Gatsby, All Out, Chicago, Six: The Musical, and more. Some shows are already selling out so visit the official website soon where you can buy tickets at Home - Kids' Night on Broadway.

When visiting the Times Square area, get ready for a great dining deal. There are restaurants all around the Theater District that are offering discounts and free meals for youngsters when accompanied by a an adult paying full price for their entree. Many of the restaurants will want to see your show tickets to confirm participation.

The BOGO deal for kids dining with an adult is available at Carnegie Diner and Cafe at 828 8th Avenue; Bar Mexicana at 127 West 43rd Street; Hard Rock Cafe at 1501 Broadway; Le Rivage 340 West 46th Street; Carmine's at 200 West 44th Street and others! To check out the full list and make your plans, visit Before the Show - Kids' Night on Broadway.

Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy the magic of live theatre. Kids' Night on Broadway is a special time for families and friends!

