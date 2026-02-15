Celebrate NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY on 2/22 in NYC

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

National Margarita Day falls on Sunday, 2/22 this year. There's no better excuse to raise a glass to one of the world’s most beloved cocktails. From classic lime-forward pours to spicy, smoky, and fruit-infused twists, bars and restaurants across the country are shaking up creative takes on the tequila staple. Check out three cozy cocktail lounges in New York City that offer standout margaritas where you can sip, savor and toast with the cocktail favorite.

Step into a slice of Wild West in Williamsburg at Desert 5 Spot, where live country music and retro desert-inspired décor create one of NYC’s most “feet-on’the-ground” bar experiences. Use a holiday like National Margarita Day for an excuse to wash down all winter troubles with the Jolene (CÓDIGO BLANCO / WATERMELON / STRAWBERRY / AGAVE / LIME), a bright and refreshing tequila-forward drink that leans into summery fruit flavors with juicy watermelon and ripe strawberry balanced by zesty lime and smooth blanco tequila. This playful yet thoughtfully crafted margarita perfectly matches Desert 5 Spot’s honky tonk vibe atmosphere where the energy is sure to make every sip feel like a celebration.

Tucked inside Manhattan’s iconic Upper East Side address, The Mark Bar & Restaurant at The Mark Hotel offers a polished yet lively setting for cocktail hour, where Jean-Georges’ signature touch extends seamlessly from the kitchen to the glass. As part of the Jean-Georges Signature Collection, the Ginger Margarita (MAESTRO DOBEL DIAMANTE TEQUILA / GINGER / LIME / GINGER SALT) delivers a refined spin on the classic. Bright lime and smooth, crystalline tequila are lifted by the warmth of fresh ginger, while a ginger salt rim adds a subtle, spicy finish. Equal parts elegant and invigorating, it’s a sophisticated choice for celebrating National Margarita Day uptown.

Located in the Seaport’s Pier 17, GITANO NYC is a stunning 14,000 sq. ft. waterfront bohemian oasis that features 30-foot ceilings, a giant disco ball imported from Mexico City, and hydraulic glass doors that open directly onto the water. Alongside the modern Mexican menu, the beverage program builds the perfect spot to celebrate National Margarita Day, offering a range of bold mezcal-based margaritas cocktails, such as the Gitano Margarita (GEM & BOLT MEZCAL / LIME / CUCUMBER / ROSEMARY) and Jungle Fever (DEL MAGUEY VIDA MEZCAL / CHILE / LIME / CILANTRO). From your favorite classic margs to the unconventional gem, guests will find the perfect kick of spicy, smokey, and sour at this glorious Tulum-inspired escape.

Photo Credit: Alex Staniloff for Gitano